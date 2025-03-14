Problems with Docker server created by author of PHP Novice to Ninja

Hello all,

I’ve been following this course and using the Docker server set up (i believe) by Tom Butler, which the course gets you to install to follow along with. Its been working fine, until yesterday, when I got a “net::ERR_CERT_DATE_INVALID” browser error which I could ignore and proceed

Today the server doesn’t start at all and in Terminal after running ‘docker compose up’ I get the following last few lines:

mysql-1 | SSL error: Unable to get private key from ‘/ssl/s.je/privkeyrsa.pem’

mysql-1 | 2025-03-14 15:47:21 0 [ERROR] Failed to setup SSL

mysql-1 | 2025-03-14 15:47:21 0 [ERROR] SSL error: Unable to get private key

mysql-1 | 2025-03-14 15:47:21 0 [ERROR] Aborting

mysql-1 exited with code 1

I’ve tried reinstalling the server with the same error. Does anyone have any pointers for me? Does anyone else currently have this server working?