Problems with CSS and Strange CodePen Results

I am trying to figure out why I have a visual discrepancy in a new web page.

My Chrome browser displays images as I expect them to appear, but the h1 and h2 headings do not. SS shows this effect. They appear much smaller than I expect them to in relation to the images.

There is page numbering text defined below each image that also appears in Chrome disproportionately small compared to the images but proportional to the h1 and h2 headings. I can’t spot the problem in my CSS code. I suspect that whatever is causing the issue with headings also causes the page numbering text issue. Can anyone point out the error in my CSS. (The CodePen HTML and CSS are identical to the code in my VS Code files.)

I created the CodePen to help find the errors (it didn’t help) but it introduces issues that I don’t understand wrt CodePen. The CSS selector for the .scrapbook-frame calls for page-break-after: always; . This seems to work in the CodePen but not in the Chrome browser. Perhaps I’m misinterpeting results, but the border around each image followed by white space in the CodePen display does not appear when I Open with Live Server in Chrome. Why?

Also only in CodePen, heading text is centered and uses Birthstone font as defined. Why don’t page numbers appear centered and in Birthstone font in the CodePen when they do in Open with Live Server in Chrome?