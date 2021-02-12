Problems with calendar

HTML & CSS
#80
  1. I want your HTML file that you pictured.
  2. I want the HTML code that you want to
    install in the HTML file that you pictured.
  3. I want the CSS code that you used to
    style the HTML code that you want to
    install in the HTML file that you pictured.
  4. I want the JavaScript code or file that
    you used to work with the HTML code
    that you want to install in the HTML file
    that you pictured.
  5. I want this collection to be placed in a
    zip file and then uploaded in one of
    your subsequent posts.
  6. Then. and only then. I may be able to
    find a possible solution.

coothead

#81

yearly calendar.zip (2.4 KB)

?

#82

Hi there ladans37,

try this…

yearoutlook.zip (34.6 KB)

coothead

#83

Hey @coothead thanks, I will :slight_smile:

#84

@coothead thank you, it looks gorgeous. How’d ya do it? :slight_smile:

#85

With great difficulty. :rofl:

coothead

#86

Lol awe, yeah it was difficult for me to figure it out too :joy:. I’ve just view its page source and gonna copy/replace it with what I got on my end. Unless no need to replace anything?

#87

Nothing to change, just replace your existing
index.html with the one that I sent you. :winky:

Of course, it is always prudent to back up
your existing files until you are completely
happy with their replacements.

coothead

1 Like
#88

So, I can add this as a link to a new page?

#89

I’m seeing this right now

image
image776×1938 98.3 KB

#90

Hi there ladans37,

are you unable to follow instructions? :eek:

Whatever you have at that address is
definitely not the file that I sent you. :unhappy:

Or does tumblr modify you uploads?

coothead

#91

@coothead no, I follow what you’re saying. I just don’t know why it’s displaying it like that? You said to replace the existing index.html… I was lost there cause I don’t have an index.html on Tumblr.

#92

Well, what is the file called that you have in the folder yearoutlook?

coothead

#93

It’s the one you sent. I don’t know what it is on Tumblr. Not sure if it even shows what it is on there.

#94

@coothead I got it now

Tell me if it works for you.

#95

Yes, that is identical to the the file which I sent to you. :winky:

You can now, by the looks of it, put this thread to rest. :rofl:

coothead

1 Like
#96

Haha, yes :wink: . It looks beautiful.

1 Like
#97

Gory hallelujah, @PaulOB and I will both
sleep easy in our beds tonight. :biggrin:

coothead

#98

:joy: why what time you got there? Got one hour before noon here, I have not even had a bite of lunch yet lololol

#99

For us two, it’s 4:10pm G.M.T. at the time of writing. :winky:

coothead

1 Like