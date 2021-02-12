Problems with calendar

No, it does not help
Read these requirements and inwardly digest.
How to add code to a document:-
-
place the relevant HTML in the appropriate position.
-
add the relevant CSS code to your stylesheet.
-
add the
<script src="your-script.js"></script>
to the bottom of the document, just above the closing
</body>tag.
-
If you are unable to install code in a document,
don’t send me pretty pictures, send me the
document in question and all the files that you
want to add to it.
-
Use a zip file to complete the operation.
This is how coding is done.
coothead