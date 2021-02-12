Problems with calendar

I only have the code to what I want to do, if that helps?
No, it does not help
Read these requirements and inwardly digest.
How to add code to a document:-
-
place the relevant HTML in the appropriate position.
-
add the relevant CSS code to your stylesheet.
-
add the
<script src="your-script.js"></script>
to the bottom of the document, just above the closing
</body>tag.
-
If you are unable to install code in a document,
don’t send me pretty pictures, send me the
document in question and all the files that you
want to add to it.
-
Use a zip file to complete the operation.
This is how coding is done.
coothead
Steps 1 to 3 already done without success, as I mentioned earlier. All I got was code, and not the actual result.
Use a zip file to complete the operation.
Yes, I can put the code in a zip file and send that, if that’s what you mean.
- I want your HTML file that you pictured.
- I want the HTML code that you want to
install in the HTML file that you pictured.
- I want the CSS code that you used to
style the HTML code that you want to
install in the HTML file that you pictured.
- I want the JavaScript code or file that
you used to work with the HTML code
that you want to install in the HTML file
that you pictured.
- I want this collection to be placed in a
zip file and then uploaded in one of
your subsequent posts.
- Then. and only then. I may be able to
find a possible solution.
coothead
yearly calendar.zip (2.4 KB)
?
Hi there ladans37,
try this…
yearoutlook.zip (34.6 KB)
coothead
Hey @coothead thanks, I will
@coothead thank you, it looks gorgeous. How’d ya do it?
With great difficulty.
coothead
Lol awe, yeah it was difficult for me to figure it out too . I’ve just view its page source and gonna copy/replace it with what I got on my end. Unless no need to replace anything?
Nothing to change, just replace your existing
index.html with the one that I sent you.
Of course, it is always prudent to back up
your existing files until you are completely
happy with their replacements.
coothead
So, I can add this as a link to a new page?
Hi there ladans37,
are you unable to follow instructions?
Whatever you have at that address is
definitely not the file that I sent you.
Or does tumblr modify you uploads?
coothead
@coothead no, I follow what you’re saying. I just don’t know why it’s displaying it like that? You said to replace the existing index.html… I was lost there cause I don’t have an index.html on Tumblr.
Well, what is the file called that you have in the folder yearoutlook?
coothead
It’s the one you sent. I don’t know what it is on Tumblr. Not sure if it even shows what it is on there.
@coothead I got it now
Tell me if it works for you.
Yes, that is identical to the the file which I sent to you.
You can now, by the looks of it, put this thread to rest.
coothead
Haha, yes . It looks beautiful.