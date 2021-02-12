Problems with calendar

@coothead I love how you have the choice of years in your calendar. I’d like to go back to the 1800s if I could choose to
So I’ve loaded up Windows 10 for nothing.
To put my calendar on your blog would need all the various
files that were used in it’s creation, would it not?
Do you have them?
coothead.
I don’t have them, nope. I only have the link to it that you shared earlier
With just a link, the only way that you could display
the calendar would be with the iframe. element
Thar is not really an ideal method to use, when you
have the opportunity to code it into your webpage.
coothead
Yeah iframes are a pain lol.
Well, let’s hope that this…
calendar.zip (10.2 KB)
…doesn’t .give you a pain in the derrière.
coothead
Lol okie. I’m currently working on getting another one onto my blog, but that’s difficult too lol. One that I have saved and edited under a different name. Here it is :
This one has me head over heels and very cross eyed as to how to do this lol. I tried twice on Tumblr, but nothing showed up. I even clicked on Add a New Page there.
If anyone knows Tumblr, I’d be grateful. I don’t know why the above calendar I shared earlier today won’t show up on my blog. I have tried many things to no avail.
I would be surprised if anyone here, besides
your good self of course, will be using Tumblr.
Personally, I find the lack of the ‘e’ in the name to
be indicative of worse problems to be discovered
under the bonnet.
coothead
Lol awe. All I need is to know how I can add the code to that calendar. It’s so pretty, and I’d like to use it. Of course, yours is too
Hi there ladans,
How to add code to a document:-
- place the relevant HTML in the appropriate position.
- add the relevant CSS code to your stylesheet.
- add rhe
<script src="your-script.js"></script>
to the bottom of the document, just above the closing
</body>tag.
coothead
Hey @coothead thanks, but I already know this. How about if I want to add it to a new page on Tumblr?
Nothing’s changed.
How to add code to a document:-
- place the relevant HTML in the appropriate position.
- add the relevant CSS code to your stylesheet.
- add the
<script src="your-script.js"></script>
to the bottom of the document, just above the closing
</body>tag.
coothead
Hi there ladans37,
If you are unable to install code in a document,
don’t send me pretty pictures, send me the
document in question and all the files that you
want to add to it.
coothead
I only have the code to what I want to do, if that helps?
No, it does not help
Read these requirements and inwardly digest.
How to add code to a document:-
-
place the relevant HTML in the appropriate position.
-
add the relevant CSS code to your stylesheet.
-
add the
<script src="your-script.js"></script>
to the bottom of the document, just above the closing
</body>tag.
-
If you are unable to install code in a document,
don’t send me pretty pictures, send me the
document in question and all the files that you
want to add to it.
-
Use a zip file to complete the operation.
This is how coding is done.
coothead
Steps 1 to 3 already done without success, as I mentioned earlier. All I got was code, and not the actual result.
Use a zip file to complete the operation.
Yes, I can put the code in a zip file and send that, if that’s what you mean.
- I want your HTML file that you pictured.
- I want the HTML code that you want to
install in the HTML file that you pictured.
- I want the CSS code that you used to
style the HTML code that you want to
install in the HTML file that you pictured.
- I want the JavaScript code or file that
you used to work with the HTML code
that you want to install in the HTML file
that you pictured.
- I want this collection to be placed in a
zip file and then uploaded in one of
your subsequent posts.
- Then. and only then. I may be able to
find a possible solution.
coothead
yearly calendar.zip (2.4 KB)
?