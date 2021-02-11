Problems with calendar

I think that’s all the problems solved now.
Chrome on left and Firefox on right with extra row.
Back tomorrow
Ok cool, thanks so much @PaulOB
@coothead I might steal your calendar
You can’t steal it, as everything on my site
is free for anyone who wants to take it.
If you are serious about it, then I will even
pop it’s folder in a zip file for you.
coothead
@coothead lol ok. Well, I am thinking about having another link to a yearly outlook calendar like yours, so thought yours would work out, but it’s not displaying properly.
As you can see, the writing is there, but the styles n such aren’t showing at all
That is not what I see.
Under what conditions - browser, OS etc - are you getting that result?
This is what I see on Linux Mint/Firefox…
coothead
I’m also using Firefox latest version on Windows 10
Right, I will find my Windows 10 OS and test my site.
coothead
I think @ladans37 is talking about their own site not yours
@PaulOB yes I mentioned putting his calendar on my blog. Probably the screen shot didn’t clarify that it was my website and not his.
@coothead I love how you have the choice of years in your calendar. I’d like to go back to the 1800s if I could choose to
So I’ve loaded up Windows 10 for nothing.
To put my calendar on your blog would need all the various
files that were used in it’s creation, would it not?
Do you have them?
coothead.
I don’t have them, nope. I only have the link to it that you shared earlier
With just a link, the only way that you could display
the calendar would be with the iframe. element
Thar is not really an ideal method to use, when you
have the opportunity to code it into your webpage.
coothead
Yeah iframes are a pain lol.
Well, let’s hope that this…
calendar.zip (10.2 KB)
…doesn’t .give you a pain in the derrière.
coothead
Lol okie. I’m currently working on getting another one onto my blog, but that’s difficult too lol. One that I have saved and edited under a different name. Here it is :
This one has me head over heels and very cross eyed as to how to do this lol. I tried twice on Tumblr, but nothing showed up. I even clicked on Add a New Page there.
If anyone knows Tumblr, I’d be grateful. I don’t know why the above calendar I shared earlier today won’t show up on my blog. I have tried many things to no avail.
I would be surprised if anyone here, besides
your good self of course, will be using Tumblr.
Personally, I find the lack of the ‘e’ in the name to
be indicative of worse problems to be discovered
under the bonnet.
coothead
Lol awe. All I need is to know how I can add the code to that calendar. It’s so pretty, and I’d like to use it. Of course, yours is too