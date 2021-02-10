Problems with calendar

I have had this really weird issue with my calendar for a while now. Whenever the months change, the border extends out beyond the calendar’s size. With some months it’s fine though. Is there anything I can do? I added this border cause I did not like the calendar’s original blending in with it, the white background shows up under the border. I didn’t want that.

Here’s the one I made:


<div class="pageborder"></div>

.pageborder {
   border:5px double #333;
   width:286.5px;
   height:336.35px;
   position:absolute;
   left:-5px;
   top:0px;
   z-index:0;
}

And here is the original that came with the calendar

table {
  clear:both;
  width:208px;
  height:100px;
  border:0px double #000;
  border-radius:0px;
  border-collapse:collapse;
  color:#000;
  font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
  background:transparent;
  position:absolute;
    top:0px;
    left:0px;
  cursor:text;
  z-index:0;
  
}

var html = '<table>';

It’s part of its JS as you can see. So what I am wondering is, how can I make the border auto adjust its height whenever the calendar changes its months, rather than me manually doing so every time?

Update - just figured. background-clip:padding-box helped

Helped in the CodePen calendar example, but not on my blog :frowning:

Guessing because of the animated background. I don’t know…

Why are you giving it a height if the table changes size depending on month displayed? Obviously the table or border will not match. (The table element treats height as min-height and will expand if content makes it taller anyway.)

And why are you still using half pixels when there is no such thing as half a pixel (apart from bleeding edge cases). I have never used a fraction of a pixel in the last 20 years.:wink:

That codepen seems to work ok but doesn’t use the code you are talking about unless I misunderstand the reason for posting it :slight_smile:

@PaulOB so if I remove the height,it will fix the problem?

Without seeing the full demo it’s hard to say but you don’t need a height to wrap a border around an element (assuming there are no margins on the element).

@PaulOB ok. I removed the height.

I was using my own because I did not want the calendar’s white background bleeding through the border as it shows here

image

The code that has the white is this :

tbody {

   width:208px;
   height:100px;
   background:white;
   background-image:none;
   background-size:100%;
   background-repeat:no-repeat;
   z-index:9999;
   background-clip:padding-box;

}

Not the table. My mistake.