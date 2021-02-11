Problems with calendar

I’m using Firefox 85.0.2.
Forked it . But I still can’t get my head around as to why the white background shows through the borders. I don’t know what else to do. I mean, you already have
background-clip, and I tried
border-box and
content-box with that, but it doesn’t do anything. I’m so lost over this, that I keep leaning on using a totally different calendar instead…
I am not going to get involved with your problem, but
I can show you one that I made a some while ago…
coothead
@PaulOB ok scratch out where I said about those numbers. I figured it out. You had .s3 twice. I removed one .
@coothead it looks awesome
And it fits OK on a mobile device down to 250px width
coothead
Just OK? Lol sounds like it can fit even better with some adjusting ;). Unless you’re really happy with the way it looks on there
The problem with double borders is that the second border leaks into the padding box and the background is clipped mid-way between the two borders.
However, the example I put up looks fine in Chrome.
But I can see that Firefox bleeds the color into the right side of the table.
Yeah, it sure likes doing so. That’s the problem I have, so I don’t know what to do. Here’s what I have done earlier
Got the holes and rings realigned
Trying out everything on my blog now, with your changes. The
.tableinnershadow is not moving when I try to move it
Nevermind, got it. I had two of that element, as mine was also there, ha
The problem with table borders and that background clip and the fact that F=Firefox has a 1px shift in border-collapse I suggest moving the double borders to the divCal element instead and they will render perfectly in bith browsers.
Here is a new codepen.
And here’s how it looks in Firefox and Chrome.
If that doesn’t work for you then you must be living in a parallel world to me
Mkay, I’ll try that out
Actually I just noticed a problem now that I look in Firefox.
You have some holes in a mask which Chrome wasn’t showing so I didn’t notice them. I’ll need to look into that.
Yep that’s a
mask-image.
Looks great! One wee bit looks odd though
Wonder which double border it is that’s overlapping with yours.
Forgot. Another prob, the days of the week look wonky lol
Webkit still needs the prefix for the mask rules as its still a new property.
I’ve updated the codepen here.
Firefox and Chrome side by side:
You really should develop in Chrome first as that has nearly 80% of the browser market. Firefox is under 5% these days.
Border problem found and fixed.
I think that’s all the problems solved now.
Chrome on left and Firefox on right with extra row.
Back tomorrow
Ok cool, thanks so much @PaulOB