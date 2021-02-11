Problems with calendar

ladans37: ladans37: ing.I’m using them because they help cover up the gaps

No they don’t. There’s no such thing as half a pixel in normal use.

ladans37: ladans37: background-size: 289px 244px;

I don’t know.

You shouldn’t really use anything that you don’t know what it does. How else will you learn if you just blindly copy and paste. That rule sets the exact size of the background meaning that it will not fit when the table is not that size such as when another row is added.

I also notice that you keep repeating your hover rules with all the normal rules included. You only need to specify the things that change.

e.g.

You have this:

#btnPrev { background:none; border:none; content: "⟢"; color:rgba(155,155,155, 1); font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana; font-weight:normal; font-size:1em; float:left; margin-bottom:20px; position:absolute; top:17px; left:12px; filter: drop-shadow(4px 0px 0.75px rgba(0,0,0,.4)); transition:0.6s ease-in-out; z-index:50000; } #btnPrev:hover { border:none; content: "⟢"; outline:none; font-size:1em; cursor:pointer; font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana; text-shadow:0px 0px 2px #fff, 0px 0px 2px #fff; text-transform:none; color:white; position:absolute; top:17px; left:12px; margin:0; }

The hover rules are all the same apart from 2 (un less I missed anything) and could just be this:

#btnPrev:hover { text-shadow: 0px 0px 2px #fff, 0px 0px 2px #fff; color: white; }

The curso:pointer can go on the original rule.

You also repeat the same styles for you spiralbound classes resulting in masses of code. The only thing that changed in each is the left position so you could lose about 100 lines of code by just doing this:

.spiralbound2, .spiralbound3, .spiralbound4, .spiralbound5, .spiralbound6, .spiralbound7 { position: absolute; top: 0px; left: 28px; width: 3px; height: 13px; background: linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%); z-index: 1000; border: 0px solid white; } .spiralbound3 {left: 75px;} .spiralbound4 {left: 121px;} .spiralbound5 {left: 167px;} .spiralbound6 {left: 213px;} .spiralbound7 {left: 260px;}

Not only is it less code it is easier to make changes and to keep track of the code.

I would probably do it like this though and use an extra class on the html so you end up with this code:

.spiralbound { position: absolute; top: 0px; width: 3px; height: 13px; background: linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%); z-index: 1000; border: 0px solid white; } .s2{left: 28px;} .s3 {left: 75px;} .s3 {left: 75px;} .s4 {left: 121px;} .s5 {left: 167px;} .s6 {left: 213px;} .s7 {left: 260px;}

It’s less code again and you just have the extra clas in the html.

<div class="spiralbound s2"></div>

and so on…

You could do the same on the ringhole classes also.