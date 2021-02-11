Problems with calendar

Ok so I now have this :

tbody {
   border-left: 5px double #333;
   border-right: 5px double #333;
   border-bottom: 5px double #333;
   width:208px;
   background:none;
   background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/qJH48G1/1080x1920-white-solid-color-background.jpg);
   background-size:289px 244px;
   background-repeat:no-repeat;
   background-clip:padding-box;
   background-position:0.5px 0px;
   z-index:9999;

}

But now I’m thinking, if it would affect the problem of the background extending past the bottom border :thinking:

AsI said I’d need to see your code but that codepen can easily be changed to have a background and border.

Screen Shot 2021-02-10 at 16.55.26

@PaulOB true, but when you have double borders, the background to the calendar shows through them. Big problem there.

If you show the full code or put up a demo I guarantee it can be fixed in seconds:)

It’s hard to hit a moving and invisible target although I usually get pretty close :slight_smile:

Okie hang on. Will do my best :slight_smile:

<div class="calendar-wrapper">
<div class="spiralbound2"></div>
<div class="spiralbound3"></div>
<div class="spiralbound4"></div>
<div class="spiralbound5"></div>
<div class="spiralbound6"></div>
<div class="spiralbound7"></div>

<div class="ringhole1"></div>
<div class="ringhole2"></div>
<div class="ringhole3"></div>
<div class="ringhole4"></div>
<div class="ringhole5"></div>
<div class="ringhole6"></div>
<div class="calendarholes"></div>
<div class="tableinnershadow"></div>

  <button id="btnPrev" type="button">&#10210;</button>
	  <button id="btnNext" type="button">&#10211;</button>
  <div id="divCal"></div>
</div>
<div id="corner"></div>

The CSS

.calendar-wrapper {
  width:208px;
  height:100px;
  margin:3em auto;
  margin-left:20px;
  padding:2em;
  border:0px solid black;
  border-radius:5px;
  background:none;
  position:absolute;
    top:-34px;
    left:20px;
  cursor:text;
  
}
table {
  clear:both;
  width:208px;
  border:none;
  border-radius:0px;
  border-collapse:collapse;
  color:#000;
  font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
  background:transparent;
  position:absolute;
    top:0px;
    left:0px;
  cursor:text;
  z-index:0;
  
}

tbody {
   border-left: 5px double #333;
   border-right: 5px double #333;
   border-bottom: 5px double #333;
   width:208px;
   background:none;
   background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/qJH48G1/1080x1920-white-solid-color-background.jpg);
   background-size:289px 244px;
   background-repeat:no-repeat;
   background-clip:padding-box;
   background-position:0.5px 0px;
   z-index:9999;

}

td {
  font-family:Open Sans, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
  height:38px;
  text-align:center;
  vertical-align:middle;
  border-right:1px solid silver;
  border-top:1px solid silver;
  width:100% / 7;
  cursor:text;
  z-index:9999;
}
td.not-current {
  color:#ddd;
  font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
  cursor:text;
  font-size:17px;
  z-index:6;
}
td.normal {}
td.today {
  font-weight:bold;
  background-size: cover;
  background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/TTmKQLm/Halloween-Backgrounds-for-Desktop-5.jpg);
  background-position: center;
  text-align: center;
  -webkit-background-clip: text;
  -webkit-text-fill-color: transparent; 
  font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
  text-shadow:none;
  cursor:text;
  z-index:6;
}

thead td {
  border:none;
  color:rgba(235,222,235, 1);
  text-transform:capitalize;
  text-shadow:0px 2px 1px #000;
  font-size:1.2em;
  font-family:Open Sans, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
  font-weight:lighter;
  background-color:none;
  background-image:none;
  padding-left:6px;
  padding-right:6px;
  padding-top:15px;
  width:275px;
  cursor:text;
  z-index:6;
  
}

#btnPrev {
  background:none;
  border:none;
  content: "⟢";
  color:rgba(155,155,155, 1);
  font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana;
  font-weight:normal;
  font-size:1em;
  float:left;
  margin-bottom:20px;
  position:absolute;
  top:17px;
  left:12px;
  filter: drop-shadow(4px 0px 0.75px rgba(0,0,0,.4));
  transition:0.6s ease-in-out;
  z-index:50000;
  
}
#btnNext {
  background:none;
  border:none;
  content: "⟣";
  color:rgba(155,155,155, 1);
  font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana;
  font-weight:normal;
  font-size:1em;
  float:right;
  margin-bottom:20px;
  position:absolute;
  top:17px;
  left:247px;
  filter: drop-shadow(4px 0px 0.75px rgba(0,0,0,.4));
  transition:0.6s ease-in-out;
  z-index:50000;
  
}
#btnPrev:hover {
  border:none;
  content: "⟢";
  outline:none;
  font-size:1em;
  cursor:pointer;
  font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana;
  text-shadow:0px 0px 2px #fff, 0px 0px 2px #fff;
  text-transform:none;
  color:white;
  position:absolute;
  top:17px;
  left:12px;
  margin:0;
  
}

#btnNext:hover {
  border:none;
  content: "⟣";
  outline:none;
  font-size:1em;
  cursor:pointer;
  font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana;
  text-shadow:0px 0px 2px #fff, 0px 0px 2px #fff;
  text-transform:none;
  color:white;
  position:absolute;
  top:17px;
  left:247px;
  margin:0;
}


.days {
  color:#7b6f7d;
  background:transparent;
  cursor:text;
  font-family:Open Sans, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
}

.spiralbound2 {
    position:absolute;
    top:0px;
    left:28px;
    width:3px;
    height:13px;
    background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
    z-index:1000;
    border:0px solid white;
}

.spiralbound3 {
    position:absolute;
    top:0px;
    left:75px;
    width:3px;
    height:13px;
    background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
    z-index:1000;
    border:0px solid white;
}

.spiralbound4 {
    position:absolute;
    top:0px;
    left:121px;
    width:3px;
    height:13px;
    background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
    z-index:1000;
    border:0px solid white;
}

.spiralbound5 {
    position:absolute;
    top:0px;
    left:167px;
    width:3px;
    height:13px;
    background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
    z-index:1000;
    border:0px solid white;
}

.spiralbound6 {
    position:absolute;
    top:0px;
    left:213px;
    width:3px;
    height:13px;
    background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
    z-index:1000;
    border:0px solid white;
}

.spiralbound7 {
    position:absolute;
    top:0px;
    left:260px;
    width:3px;
    height:13px;
    background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
    z-index:1000;
    border:0px solid white;
}

.calendarholes {
    width:284px;
    height:50px;
    position:absolute;
    left:-2px;
    top:5px;
    border-left: 5px double #333;
    border-right: 5px double #333;
    border-top: 5px double #333;
    mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 10%, white 10%);
    mask-size: 46.5px 72px;
    mask-repeat: repeat-x;
    mask-position:bottom right;
    background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/TtFdD2Q/Incomplete-Palatable-Bluetickcoonhound-mobile.gif);
    background-repeat:no-repeat;
    background-position: center;
    z-index:-1;
  }

.ringhole1 {
  background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background-size: 8em 8em;
  height:10px; 
  width:10px;
  border:1px solid #777;
  border-radius:100%;
  position:absolute;
  top:10px;
  left:24px;
  z-index:0;
  box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px black;
  
  mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
  }

.ringhole2 {
  background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background-size: 8em 8em;
  height:10px; 
  width:10px;
  border:1px solid #777;
  border-radius:100%;
  position:absolute;
  top:10px;
  left:71px;
  z-index:0;
  box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000;
  
  mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
  }

.ringhole3 {
  background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background-size: 8em 8em;
  height:10px; 
  width:10px;
  border:1px solid #777;
  border-radius:100%;
  position:absolute;
  top:10px;
  left:116px;
  z-index:0;
  box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000;
  
    
  mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
}

.ringhole4 {
  background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background-size: 8em 8em;
  height:10px; 
  width:10px;
  border:1px solid #777;
  border-radius:100%;
  position:absolute;
  top:10px;
  left:163px;
  z-index:0;
  box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000;
  
  mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
  }

.ringhole5 {
  background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background-size: 8em 8em;
  height:10px; 
  width:10px;
  border:1px solid #777;
  border-radius:100%;
  position:absolute;
  top:10px;
  left:208px;
  z-index:0;
  box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000;
  
  mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
  }

.ringhole6 {
  background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
  background-size: 8em 8em;
  height:10px; 
  width:10px;
  border:1px solid #777;
  border-radius:100%;
  position:absolute;
  top:10px;
  left:256px;
  z-index:0;
  box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000;
  mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
  }

#corner {
width:10px;
height:10px;
z-index:10000;
background:linear-gradient(
			315deg,
      transparent 10%,
      transparent 10%, 
			#444 48%, 
			#bbb 50%, 
			#bbb 56%, 
			#ddd 62%, 
			#ddd 75%,
			#eee 100%,
      black 100%);
border-left:0px solid gray;
border-top:0px solid gray;
border-right:0px double #555;
border-bottom:0px double #555;
position:absolute;
top:321px;
left:auto;
right:1112px;
transition: all .8s ease-in-out;
box-shadow: -6px -6px 5px -3px rgba(179, 179, 179, 0.5);
}

#corner:hover {
width:262px;
height:238.5px;
z-index:10000;
transform:translate(0px, -247px);
background:linear-gradient(
			315deg,
      transparent 10%,
      transparent 10%, 
			#444 48%, 
			#bbb 50%, 
			#bbb 56%, 
			#eee 62%, 
			#eee 75%,
			#eee 100%,
      black 100%);
border-left:0px solid gray;
border-top:0px solid gray;
border-right:0px double #555;
border-bottom:0px double #555;
top:340px;
left:auto;
right:1112px;
box-shadow: -6px -6px 5px -3px #ccc;
cursor:pointer;
}

.tableinnershadow {
    width:175px;
    height:75px;
    position:absolute;
    top:225px;
    left:112px;
    z-index:9999;
    background: -webkit-radial-gradient(top left,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,#bbb,transparent);
    border:0px solid red;
    -webkit-filter:blur(1.5px);
    filter:blur(1.5px);
    
}

And JS if helpful

var Cal = function(divId) {

  //Store div id
  this.divId = divId;

  // Days of week, starting on Sunday
  this.DaysOfWeek = [
    'Sun',
    'Mon',
    'Tue',
    'Wed',
    'Thu',
    'Fri',
    'Sat'
  ];

  // Months, stating on January
  this.Months = ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December' ];

  // Set the current month, year
  var d = new Date();

  this.currMonth = d.getMonth();
  this.currYear = d.getFullYear();
  this.currDay = d.getDate();

};

// Goes to next month
Cal.prototype.nextMonth = function() {
  if ( this.currMonth == 11 ) {
    this.currMonth = 0;
    this.currYear = this.currYear + 1;
  }
  else {
    this.currMonth = this.currMonth + 1;
  }
  this.showcurr();
};

// Goes to previous month
Cal.prototype.previousMonth = function() {
  if ( this.currMonth == 0 ) {
    this.currMonth = 11;
    this.currYear = this.currYear - 1;
  }
  else {
    this.currMonth = this.currMonth - 1;
  }
  this.showcurr();
};

// Show current month
Cal.prototype.showcurr = function() {
  this.showMonth(this.currYear, this.currMonth);
};

// Show month (year, month)
Cal.prototype.showMonth = function(y, m) {

  var d = new Date()
  // First day of the week in the selected month
  , firstDayOfMonth = new Date(y, m, 1).getDay()
  // Last day of the selected month
  , lastDateOfMonth =  new Date(y, m+1, 0).getDate()
  // Last day of the previous month
  , lastDayOfLastMonth = m == 0 ? new Date(y-1, 11, 0).getDate() : new Date(y, m, 0).getDate();


  var html = '<table>';

  // Write selected month and year
  html += '<thead><tr>';
  html += '<td colspan="7">' + this.Months[m] + ' ' + y + '</td>';
  html += '</tr></thead>';

  // Write the header of the days of the week
  html += '<tr class="days">';
  for(var i=0; i < this.DaysOfWeek.length;i++) {
      if (i==0)
        html += '<td style="background-color:transparent">' + this.DaysOfWeek[i].fontcolor("#ae9db2") + '</td>';
      else if (i==6)
        html += '<td style="background-color:transparent">' + this.DaysOfWeek[i].fontcolor("#ae9db2") + '</td>';
      else
        html += '<td>' + this.DaysOfWeek[i] + '</td>';
  }
  html += '</tr>';

  // Write the days
  var i=1;
  do {

    var dow = new Date(y, m, i).getDay();

    // If Sunday, start new row
    if ( dow == 0 ) {
      html += '<tr>';
    }
    // If not Sunday but first day of the month
    // it will write the last days from the previous month
    else if ( i == 1 ) {
      html += '<tr>';
      var k = lastDayOfLastMonth - firstDayOfMonth+1;
      for(var j=0; j < firstDayOfMonth; j++) {
        html += '<td class="not-current">' + k + '</td>';
        k++;
      }
    }

    // Write the current day in the loop
    var chk = new Date();
    var chkY = chk.getFullYear();
    var chkM = chk.getMonth();
    if (chkY == this.currYear && chkM == this.currMonth && i == this.currDay) {
      html += '<td class="today">' + i + '</td>';
    } else {
      html += '<td class="normal">' + i + '</td>';
    }
    // If Saturday, closes the row
    if ( dow == 6 ) {
      html += '</tr>';
    }
    // If not Saturday, but last day of the selected month
    // it will write the next few days from the next month
    else if ( i == lastDateOfMonth ) {
      var k=1;
      for(dow; dow < 6; dow++) {
        html += '<td class="not-current">' + k + '</td>';
        k++;
      }
    }

    i++;
  }while(i <= lastDateOfMonth);

  // Closes table
  html += '</table>';

  // Write HTML to the div
  document.getElementById(this.divId).innerHTML = html;
};

// On Load of the window
window.onload = function() {

  // Start calendar
  var c = new Cal("divCal");			
  c.showcurr();

  // Bind next and previous button clicks
  getId('btnNext').onclick = function() {
    c.nextMonth();
  };
  getId('btnPrev').onclick = function() {
    c.previousMonth();
  };
}

// Get element by id
function getId(id) {
  return document.getElementById(id);
}
@PaulOB I forgot. I did figure out the background showing through the borders. Now is just that the background will not extend when the calendar has another row added. I’ll show you…

image

Sorry about that, I had totally forgotten. But now you have all of the code, so something should work out for that.

Is it supposed to look roughly like this:

Screen Shot 2021-02-11 at 12.09.30

What do you think this rule will do the background when the element is not that size?

background-size: 289px 244px;

Also why are you using a white image for the background and not a background color?

You need to apply the background color to the table cells as they are in front. Double borders are a bit weird anyway and you will probably get some mitred edges where they join the background in places.

The width of the table should be controlled on the table element and not on the tbody or thead.

Your widths don’t match up as the calendar top is not the width you tell it to be as its components overflow. Nothing really adds up.

Here’s a quick codepen but I have to go out as it needs a lot of todying up.

…and BTW

STOP USING HALF PIXELS … :slight_smile:

“What do you think this rule will do the background when the element is not that size?”

background-size: 289px 244px;

I don’t know.

About the half pixel thing.I’m using them because they help cover up the gaps. How else am I supposed to do that?

And yep that is what it’s supposed to look like. I can realign the holes. Thank you for all this :slightly_smiling_face:.

No they don’t. :slight_smile: There’s no such thing as half a pixel in normal use.

You shouldn’t really use anything that you don’t know what it does. How else will you learn if you just blindly copy and paste. That rule sets the exact size of the background meaning that it will not fit when the table is not that size such as when another row is added.

I also notice that you keep repeating your hover rules with all the normal rules included. You only need to specify the things that change.

e.g.

You have this:

#btnPrev {
  background:none;
  border:none;
  content: "⟢";
  color:rgba(155,155,155, 1);
  font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana;
  font-weight:normal;
  font-size:1em;
  float:left;
  margin-bottom:20px;
  position:absolute;
  top:17px;
  left:12px;
  filter: drop-shadow(4px 0px 0.75px rgba(0,0,0,.4));
  transition:0.6s ease-in-out;
  z-index:50000;  
}
#btnPrev:hover {
  border:none;
  content: "⟢";
  outline:none;
  font-size:1em;
  cursor:pointer;
  font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana;
  text-shadow:0px 0px 2px #fff, 0px 0px 2px #fff;
  text-transform:none;
  color:white;
  position:absolute;
  top:17px;
  left:12px;
  margin:0;
}

The hover rules are all the same apart from 2 (un less I missed anything) and could just be this:

#btnPrev:hover {
  text-shadow: 0px 0px 2px #fff, 0px 0px 2px #fff;
  color: white;
}

The curso:pointer can go on the original rule.

You also repeat the same styles for you spiralbound classes resulting in masses of code. The only thing that changed in each is the left position so you could lose about 100 lines of code by just doing this:

.spiralbound2,
.spiralbound3, 
.spiralbound4, 
.spiralbound5, 
.spiralbound6, 
.spiralbound7 {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0px;
  left: 28px;
  width: 3px;
  height: 13px;
  background: linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
  z-index: 1000;
  border: 0px solid white;
}
.spiralbound3 {left: 75px;}
.spiralbound4 {left: 121px;}
.spiralbound5 {left: 167px;}
.spiralbound6 {left: 213px;}
.spiralbound7 {left: 260px;}

Not only is it less code it is easier to make changes and to keep track of the code.

I would probably do it like this though and use an extra class on the html so you end up with this code:

.spiralbound {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0px;
  width: 3px;
  height: 13px;
  background: linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
  z-index: 1000;
  border: 0px solid white;
}
.s2{left: 28px;}
.s3 {left: 75px;}
.s3 {left: 75px;}
.s4 {left: 121px;}
.s5 {left: 167px;}
.s6 {left: 213px;}
.s7 {left: 260px;}

It’s less code again and you just have the extra clas in the html.

<div class="spiralbound s2"></div>
and so on…

You could do the same on the ringhole classes also.

I’ve updated the codepen with those changes and it saves 5000 characters (more than 50% of the code).

@PaulOB ok cool, thanks. But I see the issue with the calendar background extended onto the borders. I guess I can use background clip for that?

“That rule sets the exact size of the background meaning that it will not fit when the table is not that size such as when another row is added.”

And that ^. Of course, I knew that.

Can you do a screenshot of that as I don’t know where you mean? This is what I see:

Screen Shot 2021-02-11 at 14.02.35

Screenshot_2021-02-11 Calendar(1)

Where the double border is, I can see the background to the header and calendar itself bleeding through it

Screenshot_2021-02-11 Calendar

Same happening here. The white bleeds through the double border.

The white doesn’t bleed through on my example as you can see from the screenshot. You probably missed out the background-clip.

If you want the same on the calendar top then you will need to add background-clip there also.

e.g.

Screen Shot 2021-02-11 at 14.58.17

No, I can see you have background-clip. In this new Pen you just sent I can see it for the top, but the bottom with the white, it’s still not shown there.

In your example, this element is the only one I can move over :

.s2 {
  left: 28px;
}

The rest won’t budge, no matter how big I go on the numbers.

What browser are you testing in? You can see from my screenshot that its working fine in Chrome.

Yes they do. How do you think they get their positions then if it doesn’t work?

I’m guessing you haven’t put the classes in the html correctly but as you never post a codepen of your result we just keep guessing backwards and forwards. You make it very hard to help you easily :slight_smile:

Why don’t you just fork my codepen and work with that and then when you have a problem you can just show the codepen and we will see where you went wrong.:slight_smile:

I’m using Firefox 85.0.2.

#35

Forked it :slight_smile: . But I still can’t get my head around as to why the white background shows through the borders. I don’t know what else to do. I mean, you already have background-clip, and I tried border-box and content-box with that, but it doesn’t do anything. I’m so lost over this, that I keep leaning on using a totally different calendar instead…