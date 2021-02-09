Problems with calendar

HTML & CSS
#1

I have had this really weird issue with my calendar for a while now. Whenever the months change, the border extends out beyond the calendar’s size. With some months it’s fine though. Is there anything I can do? I added this border cause I did not like the calendar’s original blending in with it, the white background shows up under the border. I didn’t want that.

Here’s the one I made:


<div class="pageborder"></div>

.pageborder {
   border:5px double #333;
   width:286.5px;
   height:336.35px;
   position:absolute;
   left:-5px;
   top:0px;
   z-index:0;
}

And here is the original that came with the calendar

table {
  clear:both;
  width:208px;
  height:100px;
  border:0px double #000;
  border-radius:0px;
  border-collapse:collapse;
  color:#000;
  font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
  background:transparent;
  position:absolute;
    top:0px;
    left:0px;
  cursor:text;
  z-index:0;
  
}

var html = '<table>';

It’s part of its JS as you can see. So what I am wondering is, how can I make the border auto adjust its height whenever the calendar changes its months, rather than me manually doing so every time?

#2

Update - just figured. background-clip:padding-box helped

#3

Helped in the CodePen calendar example, but not on my blog :frowning:

Guessing because of the animated background. I don’t know…