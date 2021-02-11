Problems with calendar

ladans37: ladans37: .pageborder { border:5px double #333; width:286.5px; height:336.35px;

Why are you giving it a height if the table changes size depending on month displayed? Obviously the table or border will not match. (The table element treats height as min-height and will expand if content makes it taller anyway.)

And why are you still using half pixels when there is no such thing as half a pixel (apart from bleeding edge cases). I have never used a fraction of a pixel in the last 20 years.

ladans37: ladans37: Helped in the CodePen calendar example, but not on my blog

That codepen seems to work ok but doesn’t use the code you are talking about unless I misunderstand the reason for posting it