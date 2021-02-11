Problems with calendar

<div class="calendar-wrapper">
<div class="spiralbound2"></div>
<div class="spiralbound3"></div>
<div class="spiralbound4"></div>
<div class="spiralbound5"></div>
<div class="spiralbound6"></div>
<div class="spiralbound7"></div>
<div class="ringhole1"></div>
<div class="ringhole2"></div>
<div class="ringhole3"></div>
<div class="ringhole4"></div>
<div class="ringhole5"></div>
<div class="ringhole6"></div>
<div class="calendarholes"></div>
<div class="tableinnershadow"></div>
<button id="btnPrev" type="button">⟢</button>
<button id="btnNext" type="button">⟣</button>
<div id="divCal"></div>
</div>
<div id="corner"></div>
The CSS
.calendar-wrapper {
width:208px;
height:100px;
margin:3em auto;
margin-left:20px;
padding:2em;
border:0px solid black;
border-radius:5px;
background:none;
position:absolute;
top:-34px;
left:20px;
cursor:text;
}
table {
clear:both;
width:208px;
border:none;
border-radius:0px;
border-collapse:collapse;
color:#000;
font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
background:transparent;
position:absolute;
top:0px;
left:0px;
cursor:text;
z-index:0;
}
tbody {
border-left: 5px double #333;
border-right: 5px double #333;
border-bottom: 5px double #333;
width:208px;
background:none;
background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/qJH48G1/1080x1920-white-solid-color-background.jpg);
background-size:289px 244px;
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-clip:padding-box;
background-position:0.5px 0px;
z-index:9999;
}
td {
font-family:Open Sans, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
height:38px;
text-align:center;
vertical-align:middle;
border-right:1px solid silver;
border-top:1px solid silver;
width:100% / 7;
cursor:text;
z-index:9999;
}
td.not-current {
color:#ddd;
font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
cursor:text;
font-size:17px;
z-index:6;
}
td.normal {}
td.today {
font-weight:bold;
background-size: cover;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/TTmKQLm/Halloween-Backgrounds-for-Desktop-5.jpg);
background-position: center;
text-align: center;
-webkit-background-clip: text;
-webkit-text-fill-color: transparent;
font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
text-shadow:none;
cursor:text;
z-index:6;
}
thead td {
border:none;
color:rgba(235,222,235, 1);
text-transform:capitalize;
text-shadow:0px 2px 1px #000;
font-size:1.2em;
font-family:Open Sans, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
font-weight:lighter;
background-color:none;
background-image:none;
padding-left:6px;
padding-right:6px;
padding-top:15px;
width:275px;
cursor:text;
z-index:6;
}
#btnPrev {
background:none;
border:none;
content: "⟢";
color:rgba(155,155,155, 1);
font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana;
font-weight:normal;
font-size:1em;
float:left;
margin-bottom:20px;
position:absolute;
top:17px;
left:12px;
filter: drop-shadow(4px 0px 0.75px rgba(0,0,0,.4));
transition:0.6s ease-in-out;
z-index:50000;
}
#btnNext {
background:none;
border:none;
content: "⟣";
color:rgba(155,155,155, 1);
font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana;
font-weight:normal;
font-size:1em;
float:right;
margin-bottom:20px;
position:absolute;
top:17px;
left:247px;
filter: drop-shadow(4px 0px 0.75px rgba(0,0,0,.4));
transition:0.6s ease-in-out;
z-index:50000;
}
#btnPrev:hover {
border:none;
content: "⟢";
outline:none;
font-size:1em;
cursor:pointer;
font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana;
text-shadow:0px 0px 2px #fff, 0px 0px 2px #fff;
text-transform:none;
color:white;
position:absolute;
top:17px;
left:12px;
margin:0;
}
#btnNext:hover {
border:none;
content: "⟣";
outline:none;
font-size:1em;
cursor:pointer;
font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana;
text-shadow:0px 0px 2px #fff, 0px 0px 2px #fff;
text-transform:none;
color:white;
position:absolute;
top:17px;
left:247px;
margin:0;
}
.days {
color:#7b6f7d;
background:transparent;
cursor:text;
font-family:Open Sans, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
}
.spiralbound2 {
position:absolute;
top:0px;
left:28px;
width:3px;
height:13px;
background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
z-index:1000;
border:0px solid white;
}
.spiralbound3 {
position:absolute;
top:0px;
left:75px;
width:3px;
height:13px;
background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
z-index:1000;
border:0px solid white;
}
.spiralbound4 {
position:absolute;
top:0px;
left:121px;
width:3px;
height:13px;
background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
z-index:1000;
border:0px solid white;
}
.spiralbound5 {
position:absolute;
top:0px;
left:167px;
width:3px;
height:13px;
background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
z-index:1000;
border:0px solid white;
}
.spiralbound6 {
position:absolute;
top:0px;
left:213px;
width:3px;
height:13px;
background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
z-index:1000;
border:0px solid white;
}
.spiralbound7 {
position:absolute;
top:0px;
left:260px;
width:3px;
height:13px;
background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
z-index:1000;
border:0px solid white;
}
.calendarholes {
width:284px;
height:50px;
position:absolute;
left:-2px;
top:5px;
border-left: 5px double #333;
border-right: 5px double #333;
border-top: 5px double #333;
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 10%, white 10%);
mask-size: 46.5px 72px;
mask-repeat: repeat-x;
mask-position:bottom right;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/TtFdD2Q/Incomplete-Palatable-Bluetickcoonhound-mobile.gif);
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-position: center;
z-index:-1;
}
.ringhole1 {
background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background-size: 8em 8em;
height:10px;
width:10px;
border:1px solid #777;
border-radius:100%;
position:absolute;
top:10px;
left:24px;
z-index:0;
box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px black;
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
}
.ringhole2 {
background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background-size: 8em 8em;
height:10px;
width:10px;
border:1px solid #777;
border-radius:100%;
position:absolute;
top:10px;
left:71px;
z-index:0;
box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000;
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
}
.ringhole3 {
background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background-size: 8em 8em;
height:10px;
width:10px;
border:1px solid #777;
border-radius:100%;
position:absolute;
top:10px;
left:116px;
z-index:0;
box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000;
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
}
.ringhole4 {
background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background-size: 8em 8em;
height:10px;
width:10px;
border:1px solid #777;
border-radius:100%;
position:absolute;
top:10px;
left:163px;
z-index:0;
box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000;
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
}
.ringhole5 {
background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background-size: 8em 8em;
height:10px;
width:10px;
border:1px solid #777;
border-radius:100%;
position:absolute;
top:10px;
left:208px;
z-index:0;
box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000;
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
}
.ringhole6 {
background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background-size: 8em 8em;
height:10px;
width:10px;
border:1px solid #777;
border-radius:100%;
position:absolute;
top:10px;
left:256px;
z-index:0;
box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000;
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
}
#corner {
width:10px;
height:10px;
z-index:10000;
background:linear-gradient(
315deg,
transparent 10%,
transparent 10%,
#444 48%,
#bbb 50%,
#bbb 56%,
#ddd 62%,
#ddd 75%,
#eee 100%,
black 100%);
border-left:0px solid gray;
border-top:0px solid gray;
border-right:0px double #555;
border-bottom:0px double #555;
position:absolute;
top:321px;
left:auto;
right:1112px;
transition: all .8s ease-in-out;
box-shadow: -6px -6px 5px -3px rgba(179, 179, 179, 0.5);
}
#corner:hover {
width:262px;
height:238.5px;
z-index:10000;
transform:translate(0px, -247px);
background:linear-gradient(
315deg,
transparent 10%,
transparent 10%,
#444 48%,
#bbb 50%,
#bbb 56%,
#eee 62%,
#eee 75%,
#eee 100%,
black 100%);
border-left:0px solid gray;
border-top:0px solid gray;
border-right:0px double #555;
border-bottom:0px double #555;
top:340px;
left:auto;
right:1112px;
box-shadow: -6px -6px 5px -3px #ccc;
cursor:pointer;
}
.tableinnershadow {
width:175px;
height:75px;
position:absolute;
top:225px;
left:112px;
z-index:9999;
background: -webkit-radial-gradient(top left,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,#bbb,transparent);
border:0px solid red;
-webkit-filter:blur(1.5px);
filter:blur(1.5px);
}
And JS if helpful
var Cal = function(divId) {
//Store div id
this.divId = divId;
// Days of week, starting on Sunday
this.DaysOfWeek = [
'Sun',
'Mon',
'Tue',
'Wed',
'Thu',
'Fri',
'Sat'
];
// Months, stating on January
this.Months = ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December' ];
// Set the current month, year
var d = new Date();
this.currMonth = d.getMonth();
this.currYear = d.getFullYear();
this.currDay = d.getDate();
};
// Goes to next month
Cal.prototype.nextMonth = function() {
if ( this.currMonth == 11 ) {
this.currMonth = 0;
this.currYear = this.currYear + 1;
}
else {
this.currMonth = this.currMonth + 1;
}
this.showcurr();
};
// Goes to previous month
Cal.prototype.previousMonth = function() {
if ( this.currMonth == 0 ) {
this.currMonth = 11;
this.currYear = this.currYear - 1;
}
else {
this.currMonth = this.currMonth - 1;
}
this.showcurr();
};
// Show current month
Cal.prototype.showcurr = function() {
this.showMonth(this.currYear, this.currMonth);
};
// Show month (year, month)
Cal.prototype.showMonth = function(y, m) {
var d = new Date()
// First day of the week in the selected month
, firstDayOfMonth = new Date(y, m, 1).getDay()
// Last day of the selected month
, lastDateOfMonth = new Date(y, m+1, 0).getDate()
// Last day of the previous month
, lastDayOfLastMonth = m == 0 ? new Date(y-1, 11, 0).getDate() : new Date(y, m, 0).getDate();
var html = '<table>';
// Write selected month and year
html += '<thead><tr>';
html += '<td colspan="7">' + this.Months[m] + ' ' + y + '</td>';
html += '</tr></thead>';
// Write the header of the days of the week
html += '<tr class="days">';
for(var i=0; i < this.DaysOfWeek.length;i++) {
if (i==0)
html += '<td style="background-color:transparent">' + this.DaysOfWeek[i].fontcolor("#ae9db2") + '</td>';
else if (i==6)
html += '<td style="background-color:transparent">' + this.DaysOfWeek[i].fontcolor("#ae9db2") + '</td>';
else
html += '<td>' + this.DaysOfWeek[i] + '</td>';
}
html += '</tr>';
// Write the days
var i=1;
do {
var dow = new Date(y, m, i).getDay();
// If Sunday, start new row
if ( dow == 0 ) {
html += '<tr>';
}
// If not Sunday but first day of the month
// it will write the last days from the previous month
else if ( i == 1 ) {
html += '<tr>';
var k = lastDayOfLastMonth - firstDayOfMonth+1;
for(var j=0; j < firstDayOfMonth; j++) {
html += '<td class="not-current">' + k + '</td>';
k++;
}
}
// Write the current day in the loop
var chk = new Date();
var chkY = chk.getFullYear();
var chkM = chk.getMonth();
if (chkY == this.currYear && chkM == this.currMonth && i == this.currDay) {
html += '<td class="today">' + i + '</td>';
} else {
html += '<td class="normal">' + i + '</td>';
}
// If Saturday, closes the row
if ( dow == 6 ) {
html += '</tr>';
}
// If not Saturday, but last day of the selected month
// it will write the next few days from the next month
else if ( i == lastDateOfMonth ) {
var k=1;
for(dow; dow < 6; dow++) {
html += '<td class="not-current">' + k + '</td>';
k++;
}
}
i++;
}while(i <= lastDateOfMonth);
// Closes table
html += '</table>';
// Write HTML to the div
document.getElementById(this.divId).innerHTML = html;
};
// On Load of the window
window.onload = function() {
// Start calendar
var c = new Cal("divCal");
c.showcurr();
// Bind next and previous button clicks
getId('btnNext').onclick = function() {
c.nextMonth();
};
getId('btnPrev').onclick = function() {
c.previousMonth();
};
}
// Get element by id
function getId(id) {
return document.getElementById(id);
}