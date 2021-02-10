Problems with calendar

Helped in the CodePen calendar example, but not on my blog
Guessing because of the animated background. I don’t know…
Why are you giving it a height if the table changes size depending on month displayed? Obviously the table or border will not match. (The table element treats height as min-height and will expand if content makes it taller anyway.)
And why are you still using half pixels when there is no such thing as half a pixel (apart from bleeding edge cases). I have never used a fraction of a pixel in the last 20 years.
That codepen seems to work ok but doesn’t use the code you are talking about unless I misunderstand the reason for posting it
@PaulOB so if I remove the height,it will fix the problem?
Without seeing the full demo it’s hard to say but you don’t need a height to wrap a border around an element (assuming there are no margins on the element).
@PaulOB ok. I removed the height.
I was using my own because I did not want the calendar’s white background bleeding through the border as it shows here
The code that has the white is this :
tbody {
width:208px;
height:100px;
background:white;
background-image:none;
background-size:100%;
background-repeat:no-repeat;
z-index:9999;
background-clip:padding-box;
}
Not the table. My mistake.
I’d need to see your full code but I suspect that you are still absolutely positioning things and trying to match them up with different absolutely placed things which as I have said many times now is futile
If you do it correctly from the start then things become much easier.
If the table is absolutely placed into position then you need to wrap the table in a div and absolutely place the div and not the table. Then you will need no height on the parent div.
It’s already in the calendar’s wrapper
**<div class="calendar-wrapper">**
<div class="spiralbound2"></div>
<div class="spiralbound3"></div>
<div class="spiralbound4"></div>
<div class="spiralbound5"></div>
<div class="spiralbound6"></div>
<div class="spiralbound7"></div>
<div class="ringhole1"></div>
<div class="ringhole2"></div>
<div class="ringhole3"></div>
<div class="ringhole4"></div>
<div class="ringhole5"></div>
<div class="ringhole6"></div>
<div class="calendarholes"></div>
<div class="tableinnershadow"></div>
<button id="btnPrev" type="button">⟢</button>
<button id="btnNext" type="button">⟣</button>
<div id="divCal"></div>
**</div>**
.calendar-wrapper {
width:208px;
height:100px;
margin:3em auto;
margin-left:20px;
padding:2em;
border:0px solid black;
border-radius:5px;
background:none;
position:absolute;
top:-34px;
left:20px;
cursor:text;
}
Try adding the border to the tbody element and not the table.
Ok, so still looks like this
And here is the tbody element with border :
tbody {
border-left: 5px double #333;
border-right: 5px double #333;
border-bottom: 5px double #333;
width:208px;
background:white;
background-image:none;
background-size:100%;
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-clip:padding-box;
z-index:9999;
}
I even have
background-clip:padding-box in there, but still no help.
Did you remove the border from the table itself?
A link to the table would help greatly
Yep sure did. Ok, sorry bout that lol
table {
clear:both;
width:208px;
border:none;
border-radius:0px;
border-collapse:collapse;
color:#000;
font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
background:transparent;
position:absolute;
top:0px;
left:0px;
cursor:text;
z-index:0;
}
Maybe
border-collapse has to do with it?
@PaulOB I think I found a way out. Will share soon.
Ok so I now have this :
tbody {
border-left: 5px double #333;
border-right: 5px double #333;
border-bottom: 5px double #333;
width:208px;
background:none;
background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/qJH48G1/1080x1920-white-solid-color-background.jpg);
background-size:289px 244px;
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-clip:padding-box;
background-position:0.5px 0px;
z-index:9999;
}
But now I’m thinking, if it would affect the problem of the background extending past the bottom border
AsI said I’d need to see your code but that codepen can easily be changed to have a background and border.
@PaulOB true, but when you have double borders, the background to the calendar shows through them. Big problem there.
If you show the full code or put up a demo I guarantee it can be fixed in seconds:)
It’s hard to hit a moving and invisible target although I usually get pretty close
Okie hang on. Will do my best
<div class="calendar-wrapper">
<div class="spiralbound2"></div>
<div class="spiralbound3"></div>
<div class="spiralbound4"></div>
<div class="spiralbound5"></div>
<div class="spiralbound6"></div>
<div class="spiralbound7"></div>
<div class="ringhole1"></div>
<div class="ringhole2"></div>
<div class="ringhole3"></div>
<div class="ringhole4"></div>
<div class="ringhole5"></div>
<div class="ringhole6"></div>
<div class="calendarholes"></div>
<div class="tableinnershadow"></div>
<button id="btnPrev" type="button">⟢</button>
<button id="btnNext" type="button">⟣</button>
<div id="divCal"></div>
</div>
<div id="corner"></div>
The CSS
.calendar-wrapper {
width:208px;
height:100px;
margin:3em auto;
margin-left:20px;
padding:2em;
border:0px solid black;
border-radius:5px;
background:none;
position:absolute;
top:-34px;
left:20px;
cursor:text;
}
table {
clear:both;
width:208px;
border:none;
border-radius:0px;
border-collapse:collapse;
color:#000;
font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
background:transparent;
position:absolute;
top:0px;
left:0px;
cursor:text;
z-index:0;
}
tbody {
border-left: 5px double #333;
border-right: 5px double #333;
border-bottom: 5px double #333;
width:208px;
background:none;
background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/qJH48G1/1080x1920-white-solid-color-background.jpg);
background-size:289px 244px;
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-clip:padding-box;
background-position:0.5px 0px;
z-index:9999;
}
td {
font-family:Open Sans, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
height:38px;
text-align:center;
vertical-align:middle;
border-right:1px solid silver;
border-top:1px solid silver;
width:100% / 7;
cursor:text;
z-index:9999;
}
td.not-current {
color:#ddd;
font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
cursor:text;
font-size:17px;
z-index:6;
}
td.normal {}
td.today {
font-weight:bold;
background-size: cover;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/TTmKQLm/Halloween-Backgrounds-for-Desktop-5.jpg);
background-position: center;
text-align: center;
-webkit-background-clip: text;
-webkit-text-fill-color: transparent;
font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
text-shadow:none;
cursor:text;
z-index:6;
}
thead td {
border:none;
color:rgba(235,222,235, 1);
text-transform:capitalize;
text-shadow:0px 2px 1px #000;
font-size:1.2em;
font-family:Open Sans, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
font-weight:lighter;
background-color:none;
background-image:none;
padding-left:6px;
padding-right:6px;
padding-top:15px;
width:275px;
cursor:text;
z-index:6;
}
#btnPrev {
background:none;
border:none;
content: "⟢";
color:rgba(155,155,155, 1);
font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana;
font-weight:normal;
font-size:1em;
float:left;
margin-bottom:20px;
position:absolute;
top:17px;
left:12px;
filter: drop-shadow(4px 0px 0.75px rgba(0,0,0,.4));
transition:0.6s ease-in-out;
z-index:50000;
}
#btnNext {
background:none;
border:none;
content: "⟣";
color:rgba(155,155,155, 1);
font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana;
font-weight:normal;
font-size:1em;
float:right;
margin-bottom:20px;
position:absolute;
top:17px;
left:247px;
filter: drop-shadow(4px 0px 0.75px rgba(0,0,0,.4));
transition:0.6s ease-in-out;
z-index:50000;
}
#btnPrev:hover {
border:none;
content: "⟢";
outline:none;
font-size:1em;
cursor:pointer;
font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana;
text-shadow:0px 0px 2px #fff, 0px 0px 2px #fff;
text-transform:none;
color:white;
position:absolute;
top:17px;
left:12px;
margin:0;
}
#btnNext:hover {
border:none;
content: "⟣";
outline:none;
font-size:1em;
cursor:pointer;
font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana;
text-shadow:0px 0px 2px #fff, 0px 0px 2px #fff;
text-transform:none;
color:white;
position:absolute;
top:17px;
left:247px;
margin:0;
}
.days {
color:#7b6f7d;
background:transparent;
cursor:text;
font-family:Open Sans, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
}
.spiralbound2 {
position:absolute;
top:0px;
left:28px;
width:3px;
height:13px;
background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
z-index:1000;
border:0px solid white;
}
.spiralbound3 {
position:absolute;
top:0px;
left:75px;
width:3px;
height:13px;
background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
z-index:1000;
border:0px solid white;
}
.spiralbound4 {
position:absolute;
top:0px;
left:121px;
width:3px;
height:13px;
background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
z-index:1000;
border:0px solid white;
}
.spiralbound5 {
position:absolute;
top:0px;
left:167px;
width:3px;
height:13px;
background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
z-index:1000;
border:0px solid white;
}
.spiralbound6 {
position:absolute;
top:0px;
left:213px;
width:3px;
height:13px;
background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
z-index:1000;
border:0px solid white;
}
.spiralbound7 {
position:absolute;
top:0px;
left:260px;
width:3px;
height:13px;
background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%);
z-index:1000;
border:0px solid white;
}
.calendarholes {
width:284px;
height:50px;
position:absolute;
left:-2px;
top:5px;
border-left: 5px double #333;
border-right: 5px double #333;
border-top: 5px double #333;
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 10%, white 10%);
mask-size: 46.5px 72px;
mask-repeat: repeat-x;
mask-position:bottom right;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/TtFdD2Q/Incomplete-Palatable-Bluetickcoonhound-mobile.gif);
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-position: center;
z-index:-1;
}
.ringhole1 {
background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background-size: 8em 8em;
height:10px;
width:10px;
border:1px solid #777;
border-radius:100%;
position:absolute;
top:10px;
left:24px;
z-index:0;
box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px black;
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
}
.ringhole2 {
background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background-size: 8em 8em;
height:10px;
width:10px;
border:1px solid #777;
border-radius:100%;
position:absolute;
top:10px;
left:71px;
z-index:0;
box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000;
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
}
.ringhole3 {
background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background-size: 8em 8em;
height:10px;
width:10px;
border:1px solid #777;
border-radius:100%;
position:absolute;
top:10px;
left:116px;
z-index:0;
box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000;
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
}
.ringhole4 {
background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background-size: 8em 8em;
height:10px;
width:10px;
border:1px solid #777;
border-radius:100%;
position:absolute;
top:10px;
left:163px;
z-index:0;
box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000;
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
}
.ringhole5 {
background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background-size: 8em 8em;
height:10px;
width:10px;
border:1px solid #777;
border-radius:100%;
position:absolute;
top:10px;
left:208px;
z-index:0;
box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000;
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
}
.ringhole6 {
background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%);
background-size: 8em 8em;
height:10px;
width:10px;
border:1px solid #777;
border-radius:100%;
position:absolute;
top:10px;
left:256px;
z-index:0;
box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000;
mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%);
}
#corner {
width:10px;
height:10px;
z-index:10000;
background:linear-gradient(
315deg,
transparent 10%,
transparent 10%,
#444 48%,
#bbb 50%,
#bbb 56%,
#ddd 62%,
#ddd 75%,
#eee 100%,
black 100%);
border-left:0px solid gray;
border-top:0px solid gray;
border-right:0px double #555;
border-bottom:0px double #555;
position:absolute;
top:321px;
left:auto;
right:1112px;
transition: all .8s ease-in-out;
box-shadow: -6px -6px 5px -3px rgba(179, 179, 179, 0.5);
}
#corner:hover {
width:262px;
height:238.5px;
z-index:10000;
transform:translate(0px, -247px);
background:linear-gradient(
315deg,
transparent 10%,
transparent 10%,
#444 48%,
#bbb 50%,
#bbb 56%,
#eee 62%,
#eee 75%,
#eee 100%,
black 100%);
border-left:0px solid gray;
border-top:0px solid gray;
border-right:0px double #555;
border-bottom:0px double #555;
top:340px;
left:auto;
right:1112px;
box-shadow: -6px -6px 5px -3px #ccc;
cursor:pointer;
}
.tableinnershadow {
width:175px;
height:75px;
position:absolute;
top:225px;
left:112px;
z-index:9999;
background: -webkit-radial-gradient(top left,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,#bbb,transparent);
border:0px solid red;
-webkit-filter:blur(1.5px);
filter:blur(1.5px);
}
And JS if helpful
var Cal = function(divId) {
//Store div id
this.divId = divId;
// Days of week, starting on Sunday
this.DaysOfWeek = [
'Sun',
'Mon',
'Tue',
'Wed',
'Thu',
'Fri',
'Sat'
];
// Months, stating on January
this.Months = ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December' ];
// Set the current month, year
var d = new Date();
this.currMonth = d.getMonth();
this.currYear = d.getFullYear();
this.currDay = d.getDate();
};
// Goes to next month
Cal.prototype.nextMonth = function() {
if ( this.currMonth == 11 ) {
this.currMonth = 0;
this.currYear = this.currYear + 1;
}
else {
this.currMonth = this.currMonth + 1;
}
this.showcurr();
};
// Goes to previous month
Cal.prototype.previousMonth = function() {
if ( this.currMonth == 0 ) {
this.currMonth = 11;
this.currYear = this.currYear - 1;
}
else {
this.currMonth = this.currMonth - 1;
}
this.showcurr();
};
// Show current month
Cal.prototype.showcurr = function() {
this.showMonth(this.currYear, this.currMonth);
};
// Show month (year, month)
Cal.prototype.showMonth = function(y, m) {
var d = new Date()
// First day of the week in the selected month
, firstDayOfMonth = new Date(y, m, 1).getDay()
// Last day of the selected month
, lastDateOfMonth = new Date(y, m+1, 0).getDate()
// Last day of the previous month
, lastDayOfLastMonth = m == 0 ? new Date(y-1, 11, 0).getDate() : new Date(y, m, 0).getDate();
var html = '<table>';
// Write selected month and year
html += '<thead><tr>';
html += '<td colspan="7">' + this.Months[m] + ' ' + y + '</td>';
html += '</tr></thead>';
// Write the header of the days of the week
html += '<tr class="days">';
for(var i=0; i < this.DaysOfWeek.length;i++) {
if (i==0)
html += '<td style="background-color:transparent">' + this.DaysOfWeek[i].fontcolor("#ae9db2") + '</td>';
else if (i==6)
html += '<td style="background-color:transparent">' + this.DaysOfWeek[i].fontcolor("#ae9db2") + '</td>';
else
html += '<td>' + this.DaysOfWeek[i] + '</td>';
}
html += '</tr>';
// Write the days
var i=1;
do {
var dow = new Date(y, m, i).getDay();
// If Sunday, start new row
if ( dow == 0 ) {
html += '<tr>';
}
// If not Sunday but first day of the month
// it will write the last days from the previous month
else if ( i == 1 ) {
html += '<tr>';
var k = lastDayOfLastMonth - firstDayOfMonth+1;
for(var j=0; j < firstDayOfMonth; j++) {
html += '<td class="not-current">' + k + '</td>';
k++;
}
}
// Write the current day in the loop
var chk = new Date();
var chkY = chk.getFullYear();
var chkM = chk.getMonth();
if (chkY == this.currYear && chkM == this.currMonth && i == this.currDay) {
html += '<td class="today">' + i + '</td>';
} else {
html += '<td class="normal">' + i + '</td>';
}
// If Saturday, closes the row
if ( dow == 6 ) {
html += '</tr>';
}
// If not Saturday, but last day of the selected month
// it will write the next few days from the next month
else if ( i == lastDateOfMonth ) {
var k=1;
for(dow; dow < 6; dow++) {
html += '<td class="not-current">' + k + '</td>';
k++;
}
}
i++;
}while(i <= lastDateOfMonth);
// Closes table
html += '</table>';
// Write HTML to the div
document.getElementById(this.divId).innerHTML = html;
};
// On Load of the window
window.onload = function() {
// Start calendar
var c = new Cal("divCal");
c.showcurr();
// Bind next and previous button clicks
getId('btnNext').onclick = function() {
c.nextMonth();
};
getId('btnPrev').onclick = function() {
c.previousMonth();
};
}
// Get element by id
function getId(id) {
return document.getElementById(id);
}
@PaulOB I forgot. I did figure out the background showing through the borders. Now is just that the background will not extend when the calendar has another row added. I’ll show you…
Sorry about that, I had totally forgotten. But now you have all of the code, so something should work out for that.