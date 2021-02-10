Problems with calendar

<div class="calendar-wrapper"> <div class="spiralbound2"></div> <div class="spiralbound3"></div> <div class="spiralbound4"></div> <div class="spiralbound5"></div> <div class="spiralbound6"></div> <div class="spiralbound7"></div> <div class="ringhole1"></div> <div class="ringhole2"></div> <div class="ringhole3"></div> <div class="ringhole4"></div> <div class="ringhole5"></div> <div class="ringhole6"></div> <div class="calendarholes"></div> <div class="tableinnershadow"></div> <button id="btnPrev" type="button">⟢</button> <button id="btnNext" type="button">⟣</button> <div id="divCal"></div> </div> <div id="corner"></div>

The CSS

.calendar-wrapper { width:208px; height:100px; margin:3em auto; margin-left:20px; padding:2em; border:0px solid black; border-radius:5px; background:none; position:absolute; top:-34px; left:20px; cursor:text; } table { clear:both; width:208px; border:none; border-radius:0px; border-collapse:collapse; color:#000; font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans; background:transparent; position:absolute; top:0px; left:0px; cursor:text; z-index:0; } tbody { border-left: 5px double #333; border-right: 5px double #333; border-bottom: 5px double #333; width:208px; background:none; background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/qJH48G1/1080x1920-white-solid-color-background.jpg); background-size:289px 244px; background-repeat:no-repeat; background-clip:padding-box; background-position:0.5px 0px; z-index:9999; } td { font-family:Open Sans, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans; height:38px; text-align:center; vertical-align:middle; border-right:1px solid silver; border-top:1px solid silver; width:100% / 7; cursor:text; z-index:9999; } td.not-current { color:#ddd; font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans; cursor:text; font-size:17px; z-index:6; } td.normal {} td.today { font-weight:bold; background-size: cover; background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/TTmKQLm/Halloween-Backgrounds-for-Desktop-5.jpg); background-position: center; text-align: center; -webkit-background-clip: text; -webkit-text-fill-color: transparent; font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans; text-shadow:none; cursor:text; z-index:6; } thead td { border:none; color:rgba(235,222,235, 1); text-transform:capitalize; text-shadow:0px 2px 1px #000; font-size:1.2em; font-family:Open Sans, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans; font-weight:lighter; background-color:none; background-image:none; padding-left:6px; padding-right:6px; padding-top:15px; width:275px; cursor:text; z-index:6; } #btnPrev { background:none; border:none; content: "⟢"; color:rgba(155,155,155, 1); font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana; font-weight:normal; font-size:1em; float:left; margin-bottom:20px; position:absolute; top:17px; left:12px; filter: drop-shadow(4px 0px 0.75px rgba(0,0,0,.4)); transition:0.6s ease-in-out; z-index:50000; } #btnNext { background:none; border:none; content: "⟣"; color:rgba(155,155,155, 1); font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana; font-weight:normal; font-size:1em; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; position:absolute; top:17px; left:247px; filter: drop-shadow(4px 0px 0.75px rgba(0,0,0,.4)); transition:0.6s ease-in-out; z-index:50000; } #btnPrev:hover { border:none; content: "⟢"; outline:none; font-size:1em; cursor:pointer; font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana; text-shadow:0px 0px 2px #fff, 0px 0px 2px #fff; text-transform:none; color:white; position:absolute; top:17px; left:12px; margin:0; } #btnNext:hover { border:none; content: "⟣"; outline:none; font-size:1em; cursor:pointer; font-family:Open Sans, Arial, Segoe UI, Georgia, Verdana; text-shadow:0px 0px 2px #fff, 0px 0px 2px #fff; text-transform:none; color:white; position:absolute; top:17px; left:247px; margin:0; } .days { color:#7b6f7d; background:transparent; cursor:text; font-family:Open Sans, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans; } .spiralbound2 { position:absolute; top:0px; left:28px; width:3px; height:13px; background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%); z-index:1000; border:0px solid white; } .spiralbound3 { position:absolute; top:0px; left:75px; width:3px; height:13px; background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%); z-index:1000; border:0px solid white; } .spiralbound4 { position:absolute; top:0px; left:121px; width:3px; height:13px; background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%); z-index:1000; border:0px solid white; } .spiralbound5 { position:absolute; top:0px; left:167px; width:3px; height:13px; background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%); z-index:1000; border:0px solid white; } .spiralbound6 { position:absolute; top:0px; left:213px; width:3px; height:13px; background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%); z-index:1000; border:0px solid white; } .spiralbound7 { position:absolute; top:0px; left:260px; width:3px; height:13px; background:linear-gradient(180deg, #222 0%, white 50%, #222 100%); z-index:1000; border:0px solid white; } .calendarholes { width:284px; height:50px; position:absolute; left:-2px; top:5px; border-left: 5px double #333; border-right: 5px double #333; border-top: 5px double #333; mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 10%, white 10%); mask-size: 46.5px 72px; mask-repeat: repeat-x; mask-position:bottom right; background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/TtFdD2Q/Incomplete-Palatable-Bluetickcoonhound-mobile.gif); background-repeat:no-repeat; background-position: center; z-index:-1; } .ringhole1 { background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background-size: 8em 8em; height:10px; width:10px; border:1px solid #777; border-radius:100%; position:absolute; top:10px; left:24px; z-index:0; box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px black; mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%); } .ringhole2 { background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background-size: 8em 8em; height:10px; width:10px; border:1px solid #777; border-radius:100%; position:absolute; top:10px; left:71px; z-index:0; box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000; mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%); } .ringhole3 { background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background-size: 8em 8em; height:10px; width:10px; border:1px solid #777; border-radius:100%; position:absolute; top:10px; left:116px; z-index:0; box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000; mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%); } .ringhole4 { background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background-size: 8em 8em; height:10px; width:10px; border:1px solid #777; border-radius:100%; position:absolute; top:10px; left:163px; z-index:0; box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000; mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%); } .ringhole5 { background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background-size: 8em 8em; height:10px; width:10px; border:1px solid #777; border-radius:100%; position:absolute; top:10px; left:208px; z-index:0; box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000; mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%); } .ringhole6 { background: -webkit-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background: -moz-radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background: radial-gradient(50% 50%, circle, transparent 10%, #000 10%); background-size: 8em 8em; height:10px; width:10px; border:1px solid #777; border-radius:100%; position:absolute; top:10px; left:256px; z-index:0; box-shadow:inset 0px 0px 6px 6px #000; mask-image: radial-gradient(circle farthest-side at center, transparent 49%, white 50%); } #corner { width:10px; height:10px; z-index:10000; background:linear-gradient( 315deg, transparent 10%, transparent 10%, #444 48%, #bbb 50%, #bbb 56%, #ddd 62%, #ddd 75%, #eee 100%, black 100%); border-left:0px solid gray; border-top:0px solid gray; border-right:0px double #555; border-bottom:0px double #555; position:absolute; top:321px; left:auto; right:1112px; transition: all .8s ease-in-out; box-shadow: -6px -6px 5px -3px rgba(179, 179, 179, 0.5); } #corner:hover { width:262px; height:238.5px; z-index:10000; transform:translate(0px, -247px); background:linear-gradient( 315deg, transparent 10%, transparent 10%, #444 48%, #bbb 50%, #bbb 56%, #eee 62%, #eee 75%, #eee 100%, black 100%); border-left:0px solid gray; border-top:0px solid gray; border-right:0px double #555; border-bottom:0px double #555; top:340px; left:auto; right:1112px; box-shadow: -6px -6px 5px -3px #ccc; cursor:pointer; } .tableinnershadow { width:175px; height:75px; position:absolute; top:225px; left:112px; z-index:9999; background: -webkit-radial-gradient(top left,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,transparent,#bbb,transparent); border:0px solid red; -webkit-filter:blur(1.5px); filter:blur(1.5px); }

And JS if helpful