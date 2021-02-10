Problems with calendar

I have had this really weird issue with my calendar for a while now. Whenever the months change, the border extends out beyond the calendar’s size. With some months it’s fine though. Is there anything I can do? I added this border cause I did not like the calendar’s original blending in with it, the white background shows up under the border. I didn’t want that.
Here’s the one I made:
<div class="pageborder"></div>
.pageborder {
border:5px double #333;
width:286.5px;
height:336.35px;
position:absolute;
left:-5px;
top:0px;
z-index:0;
}
And here is the original that came with the calendar
table {
clear:both;
width:208px;
height:100px;
border:0px double #000;
border-radius:0px;
border-collapse:collapse;
color:#000;
font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
background:transparent;
position:absolute;
top:0px;
left:0px;
cursor:text;
z-index:0;
}
var html = '<table>';
It’s part of its JS as you can see. So what I am wondering is, how can I make the border auto adjust its height whenever the calendar changes its months, rather than me manually doing so every time?