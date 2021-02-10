Problems with calendar

I have had this really weird issue with my calendar for a while now. Whenever the months change, the border extends out beyond the calendar’s size. With some months it’s fine though. Is there anything I can do? I added this border cause I did not like the calendar’s original blending in with it, the white background shows up under the border. I didn’t want that.

Here’s the one I made:


<div class="pageborder"></div>

.pageborder {
   border:5px double #333;
   width:286.5px;
   height:336.35px;
   position:absolute;
   left:-5px;
   top:0px;
   z-index:0;
}

And here is the original that came with the calendar

table {
  clear:both;
  width:208px;
  height:100px;
  border:0px double #000;
  border-radius:0px;
  border-collapse:collapse;
  color:#000;
  font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
  background:transparent;
  position:absolute;
    top:0px;
    left:0px;
  cursor:text;
  z-index:0;
  
}

var html = '<table>';

It’s part of its JS as you can see. So what I am wondering is, how can I make the border auto adjust its height whenever the calendar changes its months, rather than me manually doing so every time?

#2

Update - just figured. background-clip:padding-box helped

#3

Helped in the CodePen calendar example, but not on my blog :frowning:

Guessing because of the animated background. I don’t know…

#4

Why are you giving it a height if the table changes size depending on month displayed? Obviously the table or border will not match. (The table element treats height as min-height and will expand if content makes it taller anyway.)

And why are you still using half pixels when there is no such thing as half a pixel (apart from bleeding edge cases). I have never used a fraction of a pixel in the last 20 years.:wink:

That codepen seems to work ok but doesn’t use the code you are talking about unless I misunderstand the reason for posting it :slight_smile:

#5

@PaulOB so if I remove the height,it will fix the problem?

#6

Without seeing the full demo it’s hard to say but you don’t need a height to wrap a border around an element (assuming there are no margins on the element).

#7

@PaulOB ok. I removed the height.

I was using my own because I did not want the calendar’s white background bleeding through the border as it shows here

image

The code that has the white is this :

tbody {

   width:208px;
   height:100px;
   background:white;
   background-image:none;
   background-size:100%;
   background-repeat:no-repeat;
   z-index:9999;
   background-clip:padding-box;

}

Not the table. My mistake.

#8

I’d need to see your full code but I suspect that you are still absolutely positioning things and trying to match them up with different absolutely placed things which as I have said many times now is futile :slight_smile:

If you do it correctly from the start then things become much easier.:wink:

If the table is absolutely placed into position then you need to wrap the table in a div and absolutely place the div and not the table. Then you will need no height on the parent div.

#9

It’s already in the calendar’s wrapper

**<div class="calendar-wrapper">**
<div class="spiralbound2"></div>
<div class="spiralbound3"></div>
<div class="spiralbound4"></div>
<div class="spiralbound5"></div>
<div class="spiralbound6"></div>
<div class="spiralbound7"></div>

<div class="ringhole1"></div>
<div class="ringhole2"></div>
<div class="ringhole3"></div>
<div class="ringhole4"></div>
<div class="ringhole5"></div>
<div class="ringhole6"></div>
<div class="calendarholes"></div>
<div class="tableinnershadow"></div>

  <button id="btnPrev" type="button">&#10210;</button>
	  <button id="btnNext" type="button">&#10211;</button>
  <div id="divCal"></div>
**</div>**

.calendar-wrapper {
  width:208px;
  height:100px;
  margin:3em auto;
  margin-left:20px;
  padding:2em;
  border:0px solid black;
  border-radius:5px;
  background:none;
  position:absolute;
    top:-34px;
    left:20px;
  cursor:text;
  
}
#10

Try adding the border to the tbody element and not the table.

#11

Ok, so still looks like this

image

And here is the tbody element with border :

tbody {
   border-left: 5px double #333;
   border-right: 5px double #333;
   border-bottom: 5px double #333;
   width:208px;
   background:white;
   background-image:none;
   background-size:100%;
   background-repeat:no-repeat;
   background-clip:padding-box;
   z-index:9999;

}

I even have background-clip:padding-box in there, but still no help.

#12

Did you remove the border from the table itself?

A link to the table would help greatly :slight_smile:

#13

Yep sure did. Ok, sorry bout that lol

table {
  clear:both;
  width:208px;
  border:none;
  border-radius:0px;
  border-collapse:collapse;
  color:#000;
  font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans;
  background:transparent;
  position:absolute;
    top:0px;
    left:0px;
  cursor:text;
  z-index:0;
  
}
#14

Maybe border-collapse has to do with it?

#15

@PaulOB I think I found a way out. Will share soon.

#16

Ok so I now have this :

tbody {
   border-left: 5px double #333;
   border-right: 5px double #333;
   border-bottom: 5px double #333;
   width:208px;
   background:none;
   background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/qJH48G1/1080x1920-white-solid-color-background.jpg);
   background-size:289px 244px;
   background-repeat:no-repeat;
   background-clip:padding-box;
   background-position:0.5px 0px;
   z-index:9999;

}

But now I’m thinking, if it would affect the problem of the background extending past the bottom border :thinking:

#17

AsI said I’d need to see your code but that codepen can easily be changed to have a background and border.

Screen Shot 2021-02-10 at 16.55.26

#18

@PaulOB true, but when you have double borders, the background to the calendar shows through them. Big problem there.