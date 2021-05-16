Problems with calendar

HTML & CSS
#124

I don’t know the one for Nov 25th.

#125

And, as yet, I don’t see the installation of
the three dates that I already gave you. :unhappy:

Are you unable to accomplish this task?

coothead

1 Like
#126

No, it was easy! :slight_smile: . I’ll show you :

/*********************SPECIAL DAYS*********************/
/*   July 4th         */
.calendar>div:nth-of-type(7)>div[style="order:21"]{
	font-weight:bold;
	color: #00f;
	text-align:center;
 }
/*   October 31st     */
.calendar>div:nth-of-type(10)>div[style="order:49"]{
	font-weight:bold;
	color: #ffa500;
	text-align:center;
 }

/*   December 25th   */
.calendar>div:nth-of-type(12)>div[style="order:41"]{
	font-weight:bold;
	color: #0a0;
	text-align:center;
 }
/*********************SPECIAL DAYS*********************/

@keyframes redimensionar {
  0% {
    transform: scale(1, 1);
    background: rgba(0, 0, 0, .7);
    opacity: 0;
  }
  100% {
    transform: scale(2, 2);
    background: rgba(0, 0, 0, .7);
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

@keyframes trasladar {
  0% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
  100% {
    transform: translateY(1000px);
    opacity: 0;
  }
}
#127

Right above the @keyframes like you said :slight_smile:

#128

That is correct.:winky:

coothead

1 Like
#129

:relieved: yep. So where do we go from here for November 25th? I tried many times that one, and it went all over the place, dodging November totally.

#130

Hang on, lol I think I know where my error may be :slight_smile: . I didn’t pay attention to the :nth-of-type (10) - That 10, is the month number.

#131

When I see it up and running I will give
you the code for other dates. At present
I have these…

  1. /* February 14th */
  2. /* July 4th */
  3. /* October 31st */
  4. /* November 25th needs to be changed yearly */
  5. /* December 25th */

coothead

1 Like
#132

Oh snap, I forgot to show you the screenshot of how it looks. Brb with it…

#133

why can’t I see your page working?

coothead

1 Like
#134

Here you go :slightly_smiling_face:

IMG_20210213_200807023
IMG_20210213_2008070233024×4032 2.16 MB

#135

I’ll certainly share my page working…

#136

That’s not your page, that’s codepen. :eek:

This is your page…

https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook/yearoutlook/index.html

…and this is what I would expect to see…

yourpage

Why do you have to make things so difficult? :unhappy:

I want to put this exercise to bed, so that I can do the the same. :banghead:

coothead

2 Likes
#137

I’m sorry,I thought it was my page. I remember copying the link… :disappointed_relieved:

#138

Mkay check it out. I fixed up November

#139

Just done February 14

#140

Rest of the holidays are now done.

1 Like
#141

Well done for cracking the code! :biggrin:

coothead

1 Like
#142

:grin: thank you. Thanks for your help too :slightly_smiling_face:

#143

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.