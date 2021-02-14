Problems with calendar

Ok I just looked it up. The
() with the numbers, are element numbers, like
nth-child:(6), is the 6th element.
Ok I just looked it up. The
I don’t know the one for Nov 25th.
And, as yet, I don’t see the installation of
the three dates that I already gave you.
Are you unable to accomplish this task?
coothead
No, it was easy! . I’ll show you :
/*********************SPECIAL DAYS*********************/
/* July 4th */
.calendar>div:nth-of-type(7)>div[style="order:21"]{
font-weight:bold;
color: #00f;
text-align:center;
}
/* October 31st */
.calendar>div:nth-of-type(10)>div[style="order:49"]{
font-weight:bold;
color: #ffa500;
text-align:center;
}
/* December 25th */
.calendar>div:nth-of-type(12)>div[style="order:41"]{
font-weight:bold;
color: #0a0;
text-align:center;
}
/*********************SPECIAL DAYS*********************/
@keyframes redimensionar {
0% {
transform: scale(1, 1);
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, .7);
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
transform: scale(2, 2);
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, .7);
opacity: 1;
}
}
@keyframes trasladar {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
transform: translateY(1000px);
opacity: 0;
}
}
Right above the @keyframes like you said
That is correct.
coothead
yep. So where do we go from here for November 25th? I tried many times that one, and it went all over the place, dodging November totally.
Hang on, lol I think I know where my error may be . I didn’t pay attention to the :nth-of-type (10) - That 10, is the month number.
When I see it up and running I will give
you the code for other dates. At present
I have these…
- /* February 14th */
- /* July 4th */
- /* October 31st */
- /* November 25th needs to be changed yearly */
- /* December 25th */
coothead
Oh snap, I forgot to show you the screenshot of how it looks. Brb with it…
why can’t I see your page working?
coothead
I’ll certainly share my page working…
That’s not your page, that’s codepen.
This is your page…
https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook/yearoutlook/index.html
…and this is what I would expect to see…
Why do you have to make things so difficult?
I want to put this exercise to bed, so that I can do the the same.
coothead
I’m sorry,I thought it was my page. I remember copying the link…
Mkay check it out. I fixed up November
Just done February 14
Rest of the holidays are now done.
Well done for cracking the code!
coothead
thank you. Thanks for your help too