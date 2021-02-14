Problems with calendar

HTML & CSS
#121

If you have not installed the code how
do you know if you want to use it?

Or are you just waiting for me to show
you an image?

coothead

#122

No, not waiting. I’m working on it now.

#123

Ok I just looked it up. The () with the numbers, are element numbers, like nth-child:(6), is the 6th element.

#124

I don’t know the one for Nov 25th.

#125

And, as yet, I don’t see the installation of
the three dates that I already gave you. :unhappy:

Are you unable to accomplish this task?

coothead

#126

No, it was easy! :slight_smile: . I’ll show you :

/*********************SPECIAL DAYS*********************/
/*   July 4th         */
.calendar>div:nth-of-type(7)>div[style="order:21"]{
	font-weight:bold;
	color: #00f;
	text-align:center;
 }
/*   October 31st     */
.calendar>div:nth-of-type(10)>div[style="order:49"]{
	font-weight:bold;
	color: #ffa500;
	text-align:center;
 }

/*   December 25th   */
.calendar>div:nth-of-type(12)>div[style="order:41"]{
	font-weight:bold;
	color: #0a0;
	text-align:center;
 }
/*********************SPECIAL DAYS*********************/

@keyframes redimensionar {
  0% {
    transform: scale(1, 1);
    background: rgba(0, 0, 0, .7);
    opacity: 0;
  }
  100% {
    transform: scale(2, 2);
    background: rgba(0, 0, 0, .7);
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

@keyframes trasladar {
  0% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
  100% {
    transform: translateY(1000px);
    opacity: 0;
  }
}
#127

Right above the @keyframes like you said :slight_smile:

#128

That is correct.:winky:

coothead

#129

:relieved: yep. So where do we go from here for November 25th? I tried many times that one, and it went all over the place, dodging November totally.

#130

Hang on, lol I think I know where my error may be :slight_smile: . I didn’t pay attention to the :nth-of-type (10) - That 10, is the month number.

#131

When I see it up and running I will give
you the code for other dates. At present
I have these…

  1. /* February 14th */
  2. /* July 4th */
  3. /* October 31st */
  4. /* November 25th needs to be changed yearly */
  5. /* December 25th */

coothead

#132

Oh snap, I forgot to show you the screenshot of how it looks. Brb with it…

#133

why can’t I see your page working?

coothead

#134

Here you go :slightly_smiling_face:

IMG_20210213_200807023
IMG_20210213_2008070233024×4032 2.16 MB

#135

I’ll certainly share my page working…

#136

That’s not your page, that’s codepen. :eek:

This is your page…

https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook/yearoutlook/index.html

…and this is what I would expect to see…

yourpage

Why do you have to make things so difficult? :unhappy:

I want to put this exercise to bed, so that I can do the the same. :banghead:

coothead

#137

I’m sorry,I thought it was my page. I remember copying the link… :disappointed_relieved:

#138

Mkay check it out. I fixed up November

#139

Just done February 14

#140

Rest of the holidays are now done.