Problems with calendar

I have had this really weird issue with my calendar for a while now. Whenever the months change, the border extends out beyond the calendar’s size. With some months it’s fine though. Is there anything I can do? I added this border cause I did not like the calendar’s original blending in with it, the white background shows up under the border. I didn’t want that.

Here’s the one I made:

<div class="pageborder"></div>

.pageborder { border:5px double #333; width:286.5px; height:336.35px; position:absolute; left:-5px; top:0px; z-index:0; }

And here is the original that came with the calendar

table { clear:both; width:208px; height:100px; border:0px double #000; border-radius:0px; border-collapse:collapse; color:#000; font-family:Open Sans, Trebuchet MS, Verdana, Overpass, Segoe UI, Lucida Sans; background:transparent; position:absolute; top:0px; left:0px; cursor:text; z-index:0; }

var html = '<table>';

It’s part of its JS as you can see. So what I am wondering is, how can I make the border auto adjust its height whenever the calendar changes its months, rather than me manually doing so every time?