Problems with calendar

If you have not installed the code how
do you know if you want to use it?
Or are you just waiting for me to show
you an image?
coothead
If you have not installed the code how
do you know if you want to use it?
Or are you just waiting for me to show
you an image?
coothead
No, not waiting. I’m working on it now.
Ok I just looked it up. The
() with the numbers, are element numbers, like
nth-child:(6), is the 6th element.
I don’t know the one for Nov 25th.
And, as yet, I don’t see the installation of
the three dates that I already gave you.
Are you unable to accomplish this task?
coothead
No, it was easy! . I’ll show you :
/*********************SPECIAL DAYS*********************/
/* July 4th */
.calendar>div:nth-of-type(7)>div[style="order:21"]{
font-weight:bold;
color: #00f;
text-align:center;
}
/* October 31st */
.calendar>div:nth-of-type(10)>div[style="order:49"]{
font-weight:bold;
color: #ffa500;
text-align:center;
}
/* December 25th */
.calendar>div:nth-of-type(12)>div[style="order:41"]{
font-weight:bold;
color: #0a0;
text-align:center;
}
/*********************SPECIAL DAYS*********************/
@keyframes redimensionar {
0% {
transform: scale(1, 1);
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, .7);
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
transform: scale(2, 2);
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, .7);
opacity: 1;
}
}
@keyframes trasladar {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
transform: translateY(1000px);
opacity: 0;
}
}
Right above the @keyframes like you said
That is correct.
coothead
yep. So where do we go from here for November 25th? I tried many times that one, and it went all over the place, dodging November totally.
Hang on, lol I think I know where my error may be . I didn’t pay attention to the :nth-of-type (10) - That 10, is the month number.
When I see it up and running I will give
you the code for other dates. At present
I have these…
coothead
Oh snap, I forgot to show you the screenshot of how it looks. Brb with it…
why can’t I see your page working?
coothead
I’ll certainly share my page working…
That’s not your page, that’s codepen.
This is your page…
https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook/yearoutlook/index.html
…and this is what I would expect to see…
Why do you have to make things so difficult?
I want to put this exercise to bed, so that I can do the the same.
coothead
I’m sorry,I thought it was my page. I remember copying the link…
Mkay check it out. I fixed up November
Just done February 14
Rest of the holidays are now done.