Problems with calendar

ladans37: ladans37: Is there any way to get the spacing of the numbers from looking crammed like this

You show a picture but not the code that makes the picture:)

If you have increased the text size then you will need to increase the space that the text lives in. I see the calendar on your site and you have cell size at 1.5em. If you change it to 2em (and the height) and also in the calc rule for the day row the text will fit better. However you will also need to negate the padding in the container that holds the calendar so you can allow it more breathing room at the side edges.

It will then look like this: