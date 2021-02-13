Problems with calendar

Is there any way to get the spacing of the numbers from looking crammed like this…
To look better like the original as shown here?..
You show a picture but not the code that makes the picture:)
If you have increased the text size then you will need to increase the space that the text lives in. I see the calendar on your site and you have cell size at 1.5em. If you change it to 2em (and the height) and also in the calc rule for the day row the text will fit better. However you will also need to negate the padding in the container that holds the calendar so you can allow it more breathing room at the side edges.
It will then look like this:
Done.
Thank you @PaulOB
Since then, I been working on how I can set the color to holidays (e.g - July 4, December 25, Oct 31…etc.).
I’m lost on this one lol
Is it possible to do this even? I can’t find a way to…
Ask, and it shall be given you;
seek, and ye shall find; knock,
and it shall be opened unto you.
Ask not for whom the bell tolls,
it tolls for thee.
I put this …
…on line #3382 of my copy of your document.
coothead
@coothead scratches head hm, line #3382 . Oh joy lol. I shall explore that line to see what happens when I put those in it. Many thanks.
Go here…
https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/yearoutlook/yearoutlook/index.html
…in your Firefox browser, then…
@keyframes redimensionar {
coothead
@coothead so I just continue adding on to this css for like, Valentine’s Day, Thanksgiving, and the others?
Do you understand the method that was used
to locate these dates?
Have you installed those that I supplied?
coothead
Not done it yet. I think so, you’re using the pseudo classes
:nth, but I don’t understand the ()'s with the numbers.
If you have not installed the code how
do you know if you want to use it?
Or are you just waiting for me to show
you an image?
coothead
No, not waiting. I’m working on it now.
Ok I just looked it up. The
() with the numbers, are element numbers, like
nth-child:(6), is the 6th element.
I don’t know the one for Nov 25th.
And, as yet, I don’t see the installation of
the three dates that I already gave you.
Are you unable to accomplish this task?
coothead
No, it was easy! . I’ll show you :
/*********************SPECIAL DAYS*********************/
/* July 4th */
.calendar>div:nth-of-type(7)>div[style="order:21"]{
font-weight:bold;
color: #00f;
text-align:center;
}
/* October 31st */
.calendar>div:nth-of-type(10)>div[style="order:49"]{
font-weight:bold;
color: #ffa500;
text-align:center;
}
/* December 25th */
.calendar>div:nth-of-type(12)>div[style="order:41"]{
font-weight:bold;
color: #0a0;
text-align:center;
}
/*********************SPECIAL DAYS*********************/
Right above the @keyframes like you said
That is correct.
coothead