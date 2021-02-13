Problems with calendar

@coothead I got it now
Tell me if it works for you.
For us two, it’s 4:10pm G.M.T. at the time of writing.
@coothead cool. Sorry I been busy and having a blast here lol. I think I now know why my margins sometimes go haywire. I saw that in the original code before I changed it, there were decimals used, so I changed it to whole numbers. Just a guess really, but it certainly has made a difference, and I know I shouldn’t use half pixels, or anything with decimals even lol.
I would suggest that you stop using the px unit
for anything over 1px.
Instead get into the habit of using em or rem units.
These units can and do have acceptable decimal
values.
These units can and do have acceptable decimal
values
So, px’s can’t/don’t?
To the best of my knowledge the px unit goes up in steps of 1.
My use of px is basically limited to
border: 1px solid.....
Just noticed that a couple of my elements are out of place. Think it happened after putting in the calendar . I could copy/paste the code from my main page to those elements and put them into where this calendar’s code is, but dunno if it will help.
That screen shot is from the page where my added yearly outlook is.
Update: working on it. Looking better now…
@coothead I hope this calendar will change to 2022 when it comes around. Does yours change every year?
The javascript that gives you the correct day and year today
will give you the correct day and year tomorrow.
It would be safe to assume that it will give you the correct day
and year next year. and any years that may follow.
Is there any way to get the spacing of the numbers from looking crammed like this…
To look better like the original as shown here?..
You show a picture but not the code that makes the picture:)
If you have increased the text size then you will need to increase the space that the text lives in. I see the calendar on your site and you have cell size at 1.5em. If you change it to 2em (and the height) and also in the calc rule for the day row the text will fit better. However you will also need to negate the padding in the container that holds the calendar so you can allow it more breathing room at the side edges.
It will then look like this:
Since then, I been working on how I can set the color to holidays (e.g - July 4, December 25, Oct 31…etc.).
I’m lost on this one lol