Problems with "Build Your First Node App"

This book started off OK - the initial exercise went fine. But as soon as it got into installing hapi it all went downhill.
npm install --save hapi hoek
Installed OK but after telling me it was a deprecated version.
Subsequently trying to run the server.js results in:
internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:596
throw err;
^
Error: Cannot find module ‘dotenv’
at Function.Module._resolveFilename (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:594:15)
at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:520:25)
at Module.require (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:650:17)
at require (internal/modules/cjs/helpers.js:20:18)
at Object. (/Users/jonparis/NodePlay/settings.js:3:3)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:702:30)
at Object.Module._extensions…js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:713:10)
at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:612:32)
at tryModuleLoad (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:551:12)
at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:543:3)
I haven’t created a dotenv - have no idea what it is and no idea where to look.
This is supposed to be a beginners book on node - am I being unreasonable to expect the scripts to work?