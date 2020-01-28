Problems with "Build Your First Node App"

This book started off OK - the initial exercise went fine. But as soon as it got into installing hapi it all went downhill.

npm install --save hapi hoek

Installed OK but after telling me it was a deprecated version.

Subsequently trying to run the server.js results in:

internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:596

throw err;

^

Error: Cannot find module ‘dotenv’

at Function.Module._resolveFilename (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:594:15)

at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:520:25)

at Module.require (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:650:17)

at require (internal/modules/cjs/helpers.js:20:18)

at Object. (/Users/jonparis/NodePlay/settings.js:3:3)

at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:702:30)

at Object.Module._extensions…js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:713:10)

at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:612:32)

at tryModuleLoad (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:551:12)

at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:543:3)

I haven’t created a dotenv - have no idea what it is and no idea where to look.

This is supposed to be a beginners book on node - am I being unreasonable to expect the scripts to work?