Problems with AMPPS displaying php code

I have AMPPS set up on my win10 laptop. I am placing .php files in my www folder. When opening the files in Firefox the pages display correctly if they contain plain HTML. But Chrome and Edge display the underlying code, complete with eg html and p etc tags.

And it gets more peculiar if I try and use php. In Chrome and Edge the underlying code is still displayed. But in Firefox the display is bizarre. Looking at the devtools inspector it seems to change the

<?PHP

tags to

<!--?PHP

and the next closing

>

that it comes across is changed to a

-->

In other words it seems to be commenting out the PHP.

I am saving the files with a .PHP extension.

I have tried reinstalling AMPPS.

I am really puzzled by this and would welcome any help.

I will show an example page, in case I am doing anything dumb