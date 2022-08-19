Problems using ajax with PHP

I am trying to use a script for uploading images to TinyMCE and have the code below as part of the tinymcs.init function but it is not working - doesn’t even seem to reach the php method. How can I debug this?
images_upload_handler: function(blobInfo, success, failure) {
var xhr, formData;
xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.withCredentials = false;
xhr.open('POST', '<?= BASE_URL ?>blogs/upload');
xhr.onload = function() {
var json;
if (xhr.status != 200) {
failure('HTTP Error: ' + xhr.status);
return;
}
json = JSON.parse(xhr.responseText);
alert(json);
if (!json || typeof json.file_path != 'string') {
failure('Invalid JSON: ' + xhr.responseText);
return;
}
success(json.file_path);
//console.log(json.file_path);
};
formData = new FormData();
formData.append('file', blobInfo.blob(), blobInfo.filename());
//console.log('HI THERE');
xhr.send(formData);
},