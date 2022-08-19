Problems using ajax with PHP

I am trying to use a script for uploading images to TinyMCE and have the code below as part of the tinymcs.init function but it is not working - doesn’t even seem to reach the php method. How can I debug this?

images_upload_handler: function(blobInfo, success, failure) { var xhr, formData; xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.withCredentials = false; xhr.open('POST', '<?= BASE_URL ?>blogs/upload'); xhr.onload = function() { var json; if (xhr.status != 200) { failure('HTTP Error: ' + xhr.status); return; } json = JSON.parse(xhr.responseText); alert(json); if (!json || typeof json.file_path != 'string') { failure('Invalid JSON: ' + xhr.responseText); return; } success(json.file_path); //console.log(json.file_path); }; formData = new FormData(); formData.append('file', blobInfo.blob(), blobInfo.filename()); //console.log('HI THERE'); xhr.send(formData); },