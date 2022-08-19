Problems using ajax with PHP

I am trying to use a script for uploading images to TinyMCE and have the code below as part of the tinymcs.init function but it is not working - doesn’t even seem to reach the php method. How can I debug this?

images_upload_handler: function(blobInfo, success, failure) {
            var xhr, formData;

            xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
            xhr.withCredentials = false;
            xhr.open('POST', '<?= BASE_URL ?>blogs/upload');

            xhr.onload = function() {
                var json;

                if (xhr.status != 200) {
                    failure('HTTP Error: ' + xhr.status);
                    return;
                }

                json = JSON.parse(xhr.responseText);

                alert(json);

                if (!json || typeof json.file_path != 'string') {
                    failure('Invalid JSON: ' + xhr.responseText);
                    return;
                }

                success(json.file_path);
                //console.log(json.file_path);

            };

            formData = new FormData();

            formData.append('file', blobInfo.blob(), blobInfo.filename());

            //console.log('HI THERE');

            xhr.send(formData);
        },