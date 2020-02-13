Problems sending email through XAMPP localhost

I have problem sending email using mail() function through XAMPP using sendmail (I know that there is PHPmailer, but please do not suggest using it).

Here is the PHP code:

<?php $to_email = "receiver@gmail.com"; $subject = "XAMPP Test"; $body = "XAMPP Test"; $headers = "From: sender"; if ( mail($to_email, $subject, $body, $headers)) { echo("Email successfully sent to $to_email..."); } else { echo("Email sending failed..."); } ?>

In php.ini I have set:

SMTP=smtp.gmail.com smtp_port=587 sendmail_from = ********@gmail.com sendmail_path = "\"C:\xampp\sendmail\sendmail.exe\" -t"

‘extension=php_openssl.dll’ is by default uncommented.

In sendmail.ini:

smtp_server=smtp.gmail.com smtp_port=587 smtp_ssl=tls error_logfile=error.log auth_username=********@gmail.com auth_password=******** force_sender=********@gmail.com

On my desktop PC there is no problem with this configuration, on my notebook, there is. Is it something related to the Apache server port, because on the PC there is the default port 80, and on my notebook it is 8080 because 80 is already taken. I also have disabled every protection such as firewall and antivirus but sending email is still a puzzle.

Is it possible for a solution here?

P.S. No error logging at all.

Thanks.