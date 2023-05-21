Problems in code example

if (isset($routes[$this->route]['login']) && isset($routes[$this->route]['login']) && !$authentication->isLoggedIn()) { header('location: /login/error'); }

1. You are checking the exact same thing twice (isset($routes[$this->route]['login'])).

2. The $authentication variable is not defined in the text. The following is missing above the if statement:



$authentication = $this->routes->getAuthentication();

The code example should instead look like this:

public function run() { $routes = $this->routes->getRoutes(); $authentication = $this->routes->getAuthentication(); if (isset($routes[$this->route]['login']) && !$authentication->isLoggedIn()) { header('location: /login/error'); } else { $controller = $routes[$this->route][$this->method]['controller']; $action = $routes[$this->route][$this->method]['action']; $page = $controller->$action(); $title = $page['title']; if (isset($page['variables'])) { $output = $this->loadTemplate($page['template'], $page['variables']); } else { $output = $this->loadTemplate($page['template']); } include __DIR__ . '/../../templates/layout.html.php'; } }

Link to content: PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja, 6th Edition - Section 11