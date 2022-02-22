Problems Displaying Hero Image

kmcnet: kmcnet: Are some images simply not suited for hero use o

You need to choose your images carefully if you are just using the one image.

Here is a very very old demo of mine that uses a large hero image but the focal point is carefully organised so that it looks good on large and small screen,

http://www.pmob.co.uk/temp2/template1/index.html

The image is only 292k but three times the width of yours and optimised to a quality that I feel happy with. Obviously on double density devices it won’t look so clear but that’s a trade off you can make or not.

That image works because the focal point doesn’t zoom in or out much but rather you see more or less of the background as the page gets wider. Choice of image is therefore very important.

Of course you could use the picture element or srcset to supply different sized images as required but does take a lot of work to implement and is a little complex at times. If you can get away with one well optimised image at a large enough native size then it’s much easier to manage than using srcset or the picture element…