Problems Displaying Hero Image

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. To being this post, I am a back-end app developer with limited UI experience, however, I am trying to develop a page for my daughter. I ahve a page located at https://christyforcongress.com. My problem is with the hero image, whcih appears to have an excessive “zoomed-in” type of look which I can’t seem to correct. Also, I need to fiure out a stratgey for mobile display, which I ahven’t even figured out yet. I ahve sized the image to 16:9 ratio, with this image being 1511x850 which I have read is optimal for hero images on full size display. So I am really not sure what to do from here. Are some images simply not suited for hero use or do I need to do some other time of resizing. Any help would ne appreciated.
This line says browser to enlarge background image to the size when it covers the whole block.
Learn more: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/background-size
The possible solutions are:
- Make the block taller;
- Make the image wider;
- Manually set
background-sizeto a suitable value.
First of all, thank you for the response and please forgive my ignorance. I tried making the image wider, but that didn’t seem to make any difference in the display. Setting background-size, as expected, did resize the image to smaller than the viewport with a margin. Then when I try for mobile display, I used another image 300 px wide, yet it completely overruns the emulator for 412x915 display. So I am utterly lost.
Trying to get something like this: https://roddorilas.com/ but I’m drowning in the ocean.
You need to choose your images carefully if you are just using the one image.
Here is a very very old demo of mine that uses a large hero image but the focal point is carefully organised so that it looks good on large and small screen,
http://www.pmob.co.uk/temp2/template1/index.html
The image is only 292k but three times the width of yours and optimised to a quality that I feel happy with. Obviously on double density devices it won’t look so clear but that’s a trade off you can make or not.
That image works because the focal point doesn’t zoom in or out much but rather you see more or less of the background as the page gets wider. Choice of image is therefore very important.
Of course you could use the picture element or srcset to supply different sized images as required but does take a lot of work to implement and is a little complex at times. If you can get away with one well optimised image at a large enough native size then it’s much easier to manage than using srcset or the picture element…
Thanks so much for the response and example. That clarified a lot for me and it tells me I’ve statred with the wrong picture, in other words the woman in the photo simply takes up too much of the image and reducing the screen size won’t work without a smaller image. Am I getting the idea? So a separate related question, when I look at the site, https://roddorilas.com/, in full screen the form is left justified and the photo is right justified. How is this accomplished since the person in the image is right of center on full screen, but becomes ceneted on smaller screens with the form overlaying the right portion of the photo. I’m trying to inspect the elements, but am thoroughly confused.