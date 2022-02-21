Problems Displaying Hero Image

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. To being this post, I am a back-end app developer with limited UI experience, however, I am trying to develop a page for my daughter. I ahve a page located at https://christyforcongress.com. My problem is with the hero image, whcih appears to have an excessive “zoomed-in” type of look which I can’t seem to correct. Also, I need to fiure out a stratgey for mobile display, which I ahven’t even figured out yet. I ahve sized the image to 16:9 ratio, with this image being 1511x850 which I have read is optimal for hero images on full size display. So I am really not sure what to do from here. Are some images simply not suited for hero use or do I need to do some other time of resizing. Any help would ne appreciated.
This line says browser to enlarge background image to the size when it covers the whole block.
Learn more: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/background-size
The possible solutions are:
- Make the block taller;
- Make the image wider;
- Manually set
background-sizeto a suitable value.
First of all, thank you for the response and please forgive my ignorance. I tried making the image wider, but that didn’t seem to make any difference in the display. Setting background-size, as expected, did resize the image to smaller than the viewport with a margin. Then when I try for mobile display, I used another image 300 px wide, yet it completely overruns the emulator for 412x915 display. So I am utterly lost.