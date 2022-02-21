Problems Displaying Hero Image

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. To being this post, I am a back-end app developer with limited UI experience, however, I am trying to develop a page for my daughter. I ahve a page located at https://christyforcongress.com. My problem is with the hero image, whcih appears to have an excessive “zoomed-in” type of look which I can’t seem to correct. Also, I need to fiure out a stratgey for mobile display, which I ahven’t even figured out yet. I ahve sized the image to 16:9 ratio, with this image being 1511x850 which I have read is optimal for hero images on full size display. So I am really not sure what to do from here. Are some images simply not suited for hero use or do I need to do some other time of resizing. Any help would ne appreciated.

#2

image

This line says browser to enlarge background image to the size when it covers the whole block.
Learn more: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/background-size

The possible solutions are:

  1. Make the block taller;
  2. Make the image wider;
  3. Manually set background-size to a suitable value.
#3

First of all, thank you for the response and please forgive my ignorance. I tried making the image wider, but that didn’t seem to make any difference in the display. Setting background-size, as expected, did resize the image to smaller than the viewport with a margin. Then when I try for mobile display, I used another image 300 px wide, yet it completely overruns the emulator for 412x915 display. So I am utterly lost.