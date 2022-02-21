Problems Displaying Hero Image

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. To being this post, I am a back-end app developer with limited UI experience, however, I am trying to develop a page for my daughter. I ahve a page located at https://christyforcongress.com. My problem is with the hero image, whcih appears to have an excessive “zoomed-in” type of look which I can’t seem to correct. Also, I need to fiure out a stratgey for mobile display, which I ahven’t even figured out yet. I ahve sized the image to 16:9 ratio, with this image being 1511x850 which I have read is optimal for hero images on full size display. So I am really not sure what to do from here. Are some images simply not suited for hero use or do I need to do some other time of resizing. Any help would ne appreciated.