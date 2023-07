Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. I have a page located at https://kidsmedicalcare.com/home/index3. What I want to accomplish is to float the name and address currently displaying in the center left to be next to the logo. On a full screen, I want the phone numbers to align to the right of the screen on wide screen devices and stack below on smaller screens. I’m not sure how to accomplish this. Any help would be appreciated.