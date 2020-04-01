Problems Aliging div Tags as tabel cells

It looks like it’s at the top to me and the only problem I can see is that you are using a span for the text and not getting proper formatting.

This element should be a p tag and avoid the need for breaks.

<span>NBC-2.com Wednesday, March 11th 2020, 3:35 PM EDT by Dave Elias</span>

Make that a p tag and then set the margins as required (e.g. margin:0 0 2rem). Note that will require changing the css as you are targeting the span.

If you can’t be bothered to change to the correct html element then ensure you set the span to display block and again use margins to make space and not breaks.

.mediadescriptioncell span{display:block;margin: 0 0 2rem;}

Adding display:block (or changing to a p tag) will make the text sit a little higher as the line-height takes effect.