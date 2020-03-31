Problems Aliging div Tags as tabel cells

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. I am having problems aligning div tags arranged as table cells. The page and segment can be viewed at http://christyforcongress.com/#divmedia. When viewed in a full desktop, the top of the image aligns with the top of the text. However, once I switch to any mobile, nothing really lines up. I (think) I have the images and descriptions set up correctly as table rows and cells with the css, but it falls apart pretty badly and I’m not understanding why. Any help would be appreciated.