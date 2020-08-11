Problems after dropping table

Hi,

I dropped a table from a new database server, and restored it from the old database server using mysqldump. These are all the commands used :

Old db server :

# mysqldump -u root -p<pwd> chatDB lz_chat_archive > /usr/local/LivezillaDB/mysql/lz_chat_archive.sql

New db server :

> drop table lz_chat_archive

# mysql -u root -p chatDB < /temp/lz_chat_archive.sql

After few days, users started complaining that the statistics in the reports do not tally with each other like how they used to. So I believe that this activity has caused the problem, however I am not sure.

Doesn’t dumping the table and restoring it copy everything, like schema, indexes, primary key constraints, foreign key constraints, triggers, etc? I believe the foreign key constraints must be gone, which is why data that is linked between tables via the foreign key does not tally anymore.

Please advise.