Problem With Values

I have a screen where I’m checking to see if a skill tier has levelled. Each skill has 4-5 tiers it can reach, with a target score to attain the tier. Target score is calculated by adding two character stats. Construction for instance is sleight + aptitude. The first stat is a stat. The second stat is a sensory stat.

In the character development screen there are two buttons for switching from one panel to another. Character button and craft skills. I have to press the craft skills button twice before the change is noticed in the score value for the craft score. Oddly, I believe the score it’s looking for is the right score, it shows up in character.crafts where I want it, as the right value. Except it only uses the modified score when I go into the screen a second time. I update the score by pipping the stats in character screen.

I look in the character object and the score is 28 after I update it. But it shows 21 on the first button press. On the second it uses the score 28.

This is my pipStats function on character

this.CharacterClass.prototype.pipCrafts = function()
{

      var skillsObj = this.crafts;
      console.log(this);

      for(skillIndex in skillsObj)
      {

            for(tierIndex in skillsObj[skillIndex].tiers)
            {

                 
                  if(skillsObj[skillIndex].score >= skillsObj[skillIndex].tiers[tierIndex].targetScore)
                  {
                        console.log("CRAFT TIERS UPDATED");
                        console.log("Craft: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].skill);
                        console.log("Craft Tier: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].tier);
                        console.log("Craft Score: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].score);
                        console.log("Target Score: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].tiers[tierIndex].targetScore);
                        this.crafts[skillIndex].tier = skillsObj[skillIndex].tiers[tierIndex].tier;

                  }else{

                        console.log("Score Missed");
                        console.log("Craft: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].skill);
                        console.log("Craft Tier: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].tier);
                        console.log("Craft Score: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].score);
                        console.log("Target Score: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].tiers[tierIndex].targetScore);

                  }

            }

      }

};

carftSkillsButton Press

 // click craftsButton
                                           if (event.target.matches("#craftSkillsButton") || event.target.closest("#craftSkillsButton"))
                                           {

                                                  console.log("CHARACTER CRAFTS HERE");
                                                  console.log(character.crafts);

                                                    for(charSkillsIndex in character.crafts)
                                                    {

                                                       if(equationHelper.crafts[index].skill == character.crafts[charSkillsIndex].skill)
                                                        {
                                                                                          // we have matched an owned skill with all possible skills
                                                              var amount = parseInt(character.stats[skillSplit[0]]) + parseInt(character.sensoryStats[skillSplit[1]]);
                                                              character.crafts[charSkillsIndex].score = parseInt(amount);
                                                        }
                                                    }

                                                console.log("Very Top");
                                                console.log(character);
                                                character.pipCrafts();

                                                // fetch craft skills screen
                                                var dataSend = {userToken:userResult.token,
                                                              userSerial:userResult.serial,
                                                              html:"craft-skills-character-screen"};
                                                  $.ajax({
                                                      url: 'http://localhost/OtherRealms/php/scripts/fetch_html.php',
                                                      dataType: 'json',
                                                      type: 'POST',
                                                      contentType: 'application/json; charset=utf-8',
                                                      data: dataSend,
                                                      success: function( data, textStatus, jQxhr ){

                                                          if(data.hasOwnProperty("message"))
                                                          {

                                                            switch(data.message)
                                                            {

                                                              case "success":
                                                                   

                                                                 console.log("html retrieve");
                                                                 console.log(character);

                                                                 document.getElementById("pageWrapper").innerHTML = "";
                                                                 document.getElementById("pageWrapper").innerHTML = data.html;
                                                                 document.querySelector("#skillPointCount").innerHTML = "";
                                                                 document.querySelector("#skillPointCount").innerHTML = character.skillPoints + " SP";

                                                                 
                                                                  // fetch skill balances
                                                                 var equationData = {"type":"crafts"};

                                                                  $.ajax({
                                                                      url: 'http://localhost/OtherRealms/php/scripts/fetch_balance_equations.php',
                                                                      dataType: 'json',
                                                                      type: 'POST',
                                                                      contentType: 'application/json; charset=utf-8',
                                                                      data: equationData,
                                                                      success: function( data, textStatus, jQxhr ){

                                                                        if(data.hasOwnProperty("message"))
                                                                        {

                                                                          switch(data.message)
                                                                          {

                                                                              case "success":
                                                                                    // place equations for the crafts
                                                                                    equationHelper.crafts = data;
                                                                                  
                                                                                    for(equation in equationHelper.crafts)
                                                                                    {
                                                                                      if(equation !== "success")
                                                                                      {
                                                                                          if(equationHelper.crafts[equation].skill)
                                                                                          {
                                                                                          
                                                                                            var element =  document.querySelectorAll("#"+equationHelper.crafts[equation].skill + "Equation");
                                                                                           
                                                                                            element[0].innerHTML = "";
                                                                                            element[0].innerHTML = equationHelper.crafts[equation].equation;
                                                                                          
                                                                                          }


                                                                                        }

                                                                                    }

                                                                         for(skill in character.crafts)
                                                                            {

                                                                                 // remove buy button and set skill per aquired skills
                                                                                 document.querySelector("#" + character.crafts[skill].skill + "Buy").remove();
                                                                                 document.querySelector("#" + character.crafts[skill].skill + "Tier").innerHTML = "<span>" + character.crafts[skill].tier + "</span>";

                                                                                 // end loop through skills
                                                                            }

                                                                          for(index in equationHelper.crafts)
                                                                            {
                                                                            

                                                                              if(index !== "message")
                                                                              {

                                                                                  var skillSplit = equationHelper.crafts[index].equation.split("+");

                                                                                    for(element in skillSplit)
                                                                                    {

                                                                                      skillSplit[element] = skillSplit[element].trim();

                                                                                    }
                                                                                   
                                                                                   
                                                                                    var box = document.querySelector("#" + equationHelper.crafts[index].skill + "Score");
                                                                                    box.innerHTML = "0";

                                                                                  // test if character has the skill, if so set the box to contain the balance

                                                                                  for(charSkillsIndex in character.crafts)
                                                                                  {

                                                                                      if(equationHelper.crafts[index].skill == character.crafts[charSkillsIndex].skill)
                                                                                      {

                                                                                          // we have matched an owned skill with all possible skills
                                                                                          var amount = parseInt(character.stats[skillSplit[0]]) + parseInt(character.sensoryStats[skillSplit[1]]);
                                                                                          character.crafts[charSkillsIndex].score = parseInt(amount);
                                                                                           box.innerHTML = amount;

                                                                                      }

                                                                                  }
                                                                                  
                                                                              }

                                                                            }
                                                                               

                                                                        // update balance boxes for the crafts

                                                                              break;

                                                                          }
                                                                            
                                                                        }

                                                                       
                                                                          
                                                                      },
                                                                      error: function( jqXhr, textStatus, errorThrown ){
                                                                          console.log( errorThrown );
                                                                      }
                                                                      // end fetch skill balances
                                                                  });
                                                              break;

                                                            }

                                                          }
                                                          
                                                      },
                                                      error: function( jqXhr, textStatus, errorThrown ){
                                                          console.log( errorThrown );
                                                      }
                                                  });

                                                  console.log("Character Bottom");
                                                  console.log(character);

                                             // end craft skills button press     
                                           }
I’m… not really sure which lines you’re trying to highlight to us, because we dont know your code.

You’re giving us the definition of the problem, which is good. But with a script that long… point us at the line you think isnt doing what its supposed to be doing?