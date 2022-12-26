Problem With Values

I have a screen where I’m checking to see if a skill tier has levelled. Each skill has 4-5 tiers it can reach, with a target score to attain the tier. Target score is calculated by adding two character stats. Construction for instance is sleight + aptitude. The first stat is a stat. The second stat is a sensory stat.
In the character development screen there are two buttons for switching from one panel to another. Character button and craft skills. I have to press the craft skills button twice before the change is noticed in the score value for the craft score. Oddly, I believe the score it’s looking for is the right score, it shows up in character.crafts where I want it, as the right value. Except it only uses the modified score when I go into the screen a second time. I update the score by pipping the stats in character screen.
I look in the character object and the score is 28 after I update it. But it shows 21 on the first button press. On the second it uses the score 28.
This is my pipStats function on character
this.CharacterClass.prototype.pipCrafts = function()
{
var skillsObj = this.crafts;
console.log(this);
for(skillIndex in skillsObj)
{
for(tierIndex in skillsObj[skillIndex].tiers)
{
if(skillsObj[skillIndex].score >= skillsObj[skillIndex].tiers[tierIndex].targetScore)
{
console.log("CRAFT TIERS UPDATED");
console.log("Craft: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].skill);
console.log("Craft Tier: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].tier);
console.log("Craft Score: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].score);
console.log("Target Score: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].tiers[tierIndex].targetScore);
this.crafts[skillIndex].tier = skillsObj[skillIndex].tiers[tierIndex].tier;
}else{
console.log("Score Missed");
console.log("Craft: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].skill);
console.log("Craft Tier: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].tier);
console.log("Craft Score: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].score);
console.log("Target Score: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].tiers[tierIndex].targetScore);
}
}
}
};
carftSkillsButton Press
// click craftsButton
if (event.target.matches("#craftSkillsButton") || event.target.closest("#craftSkillsButton"))
{
console.log("CHARACTER CRAFTS HERE");
console.log(character.crafts);
for(charSkillsIndex in character.crafts)
{
if(equationHelper.crafts[index].skill == character.crafts[charSkillsIndex].skill)
{
// we have matched an owned skill with all possible skills
var amount = parseInt(character.stats[skillSplit[0]]) + parseInt(character.sensoryStats[skillSplit[1]]);
character.crafts[charSkillsIndex].score = parseInt(amount);
}
}
console.log("Very Top");
console.log(character);
character.pipCrafts();
// fetch craft skills screen
var dataSend = {userToken:userResult.token,
userSerial:userResult.serial,
html:"craft-skills-character-screen"};
$.ajax({
url: 'http://localhost/OtherRealms/php/scripts/fetch_html.php',
dataType: 'json',
type: 'POST',
contentType: 'application/json; charset=utf-8',
data: dataSend,
success: function( data, textStatus, jQxhr ){
if(data.hasOwnProperty("message"))
{
switch(data.message)
{
case "success":
console.log("html retrieve");
console.log(character);
document.getElementById("pageWrapper").innerHTML = "";
document.getElementById("pageWrapper").innerHTML = data.html;
document.querySelector("#skillPointCount").innerHTML = "";
document.querySelector("#skillPointCount").innerHTML = character.skillPoints + " SP";
// fetch skill balances
var equationData = {"type":"crafts"};
$.ajax({
url: 'http://localhost/OtherRealms/php/scripts/fetch_balance_equations.php',
dataType: 'json',
type: 'POST',
contentType: 'application/json; charset=utf-8',
data: equationData,
success: function( data, textStatus, jQxhr ){
if(data.hasOwnProperty("message"))
{
switch(data.message)
{
case "success":
// place equations for the crafts
equationHelper.crafts = data;
for(equation in equationHelper.crafts)
{
if(equation !== "success")
{
if(equationHelper.crafts[equation].skill)
{
var element = document.querySelectorAll("#"+equationHelper.crafts[equation].skill + "Equation");
element[0].innerHTML = "";
element[0].innerHTML = equationHelper.crafts[equation].equation;
}
}
}
for(skill in character.crafts)
{
// remove buy button and set skill per aquired skills
document.querySelector("#" + character.crafts[skill].skill + "Buy").remove();
document.querySelector("#" + character.crafts[skill].skill + "Tier").innerHTML = "<span>" + character.crafts[skill].tier + "</span>";
// end loop through skills
}
for(index in equationHelper.crafts)
{
if(index !== "message")
{
var skillSplit = equationHelper.crafts[index].equation.split("+");
for(element in skillSplit)
{
skillSplit[element] = skillSplit[element].trim();
}
var box = document.querySelector("#" + equationHelper.crafts[index].skill + "Score");
box.innerHTML = "0";
// test if character has the skill, if so set the box to contain the balance
for(charSkillsIndex in character.crafts)
{
if(equationHelper.crafts[index].skill == character.crafts[charSkillsIndex].skill)
{
// we have matched an owned skill with all possible skills
var amount = parseInt(character.stats[skillSplit[0]]) + parseInt(character.sensoryStats[skillSplit[1]]);
character.crafts[charSkillsIndex].score = parseInt(amount);
box.innerHTML = amount;
}
}
}
}
// update balance boxes for the crafts
break;
}
}
},
error: function( jqXhr, textStatus, errorThrown ){
console.log( errorThrown );
}
// end fetch skill balances
});
break;
}
}
},
error: function( jqXhr, textStatus, errorThrown ){
console.log( errorThrown );
}
});
console.log("Character Bottom");
console.log(character);
// end craft skills button press
}