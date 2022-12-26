Problem With Values

I have a screen where I’m checking to see if a skill tier has levelled. Each skill has 4-5 tiers it can reach, with a target score to attain the tier. Target score is calculated by adding two character stats. Construction for instance is sleight + aptitude. The first stat is a stat. The second stat is a sensory stat.

In the character development screen there are two buttons for switching from one panel to another. Character button and craft skills. I have to press the craft skills button twice before the change is noticed in the score value for the craft score. Oddly, I believe the score it’s looking for is the right score, it shows up in character.crafts where I want it, as the right value. Except it only uses the modified score when I go into the screen a second time. I update the score by pipping the stats in character screen.

I look in the character object and the score is 28 after I update it. But it shows 21 on the first button press. On the second it uses the score 28.

This is my pipStats function on character

this.CharacterClass.prototype.pipCrafts = function() { var skillsObj = this.crafts; console.log(this); for(skillIndex in skillsObj) { for(tierIndex in skillsObj[skillIndex].tiers) { if(skillsObj[skillIndex].score >= skillsObj[skillIndex].tiers[tierIndex].targetScore) { console.log("CRAFT TIERS UPDATED"); console.log("Craft: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].skill); console.log("Craft Tier: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].tier); console.log("Craft Score: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].score); console.log("Target Score: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].tiers[tierIndex].targetScore); this.crafts[skillIndex].tier = skillsObj[skillIndex].tiers[tierIndex].tier; }else{ console.log("Score Missed"); console.log("Craft: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].skill); console.log("Craft Tier: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].tier); console.log("Craft Score: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].score); console.log("Target Score: " + skillsObj[skillIndex].tiers[tierIndex].targetScore); } } } };

