Problem with validation in registration form

Let’s take a look at your code for validating the phone number.

var phoneReg =/\(?([0-9]{4})\)?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4})/; if(!phoneReg.test(inputstr) ) {

And on the screen people see in the input field: Phone Number

That’s not a good way to inform people. What are they supposed to do - guess how the phone number is supposed to be formatted?

Let’s find out why the problem is happening. We can use an online regex tester and debugger to figure out what’s going on.

With a regex of \(?([0-9]{4})\)?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4}) and a test string of 2er333e434444444444

Only part of the test string is being matched, which is no good. A partial match isn’t what you want here. You need the whole thing to match the regex.

To achieve that the regex must start with ^ which says that the regex must start matching at the start of the string, and end with $ to say that the regex must end matching at the end of the string. That ensures that the full input string must match the regex.

var phoneReg =/^\(?([0-9]{4})\)?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4})$/;

Now that the whole input string is being tested, we need a way to let people know what format to use for their telephone number.

Here’s what different parts of the regex mean:

(? optional opening bracket

([0-9]{4}) four digits

)? optional ending bracket

([ .-]?) space, fullstop, or comma separator

([0-9]{3}) three digits

\2 the second capture group, that being the separator

([0-9]{4}) the final four digits

So, the following hint for the phone number section seems to be optimal:

(1234)-123-1234

I would modify the start of that regex, for currently one of the parenthesis can be removed and it’s still considered valid. To fix that I would instead tell the regex that either four digits in parenthesis, or four digits without parenthesis are required.

That changes \(?([0-9]{4})\)? to be (\([0-9]{4}\)|[0-9]{4})?

That means updating the regular expression to the following:

var phoneReg =/^(\([0-9]{4}\)|[0-9]{4})?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4})$/;

And, updating the phone number placeholder to give a suitable formatting hint:

<input ... placeholder="(1234)-123-1234">

That updated regex has been saved at the tester page for you to try out, at https://regex101.com/r/69oyPi/1