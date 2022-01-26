Problem with understanding: (lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0)

Hi,

I developed the following code by google search and by help of the people on this forum:

var assert = require('assert'); const path = require("path"); const fs = require("fs"); //const F5 = artifacts.require("F5") //const ST5= artifacts.require("ST5") module.exports = async function(callback) { try { var ctr =0; const keyWordStr = []; const files = new Array("A1.sol"); const keyWords = new Array("string1", "string2", "string3","string4", "string5", "string6", "string7"); const str = 0; for (let i = 0; i < files.length; i++) { const contractPath = path.resolve('/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/','contracts',files[i]); console.log(files[0]); const contractCode2 = fs.readFileSync(contractPath, "utf8"); let lines = contractCode2.split(/\r

|

/); for(var line = 0; line < lines.length-1; line++){ keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0) ? lines[line] : false); ctr++; console.log("ctr=" + ctr+ "line =" + line + " --> "+ keyWordStr[ctr]); }//for (var...) }//for(let..) }//try catch(error) { console.log(error) } callback() }

Please tell me the difference between:

lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0)` lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr]) >= 0

Actually I am trying to look for some strings which are not in my file:"I am trying to retrieve the lines related to the keywords i.e. “string1”, and “string2” and so on which are not in my file ."I don’t know what is the meaning of:

(lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0)

I am new. I copied the code. I want if the lines array’s index at line contains the keyWord[0] i.e. “string1”. Should I change search line to:

keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] == 0) ? lines[line] : false);

Does “==0” means equal or “false”?

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.