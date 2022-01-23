Problem with understanding: (lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0)

Hi,
I developed the following code by google search and by help of the people on this forum:
var assert = require('assert');
const path = require("path");
const fs = require("fs");
//const F5 = artifacts.require("F5")
//const ST5= artifacts.require("ST5")
module.exports = async function(callback) {
try {
var ctr =0;
const keyWordStr = [];
const files = new Array("A1.sol");
const keyWords = new Array("string1", "string2", "string3","string4", "string5", "string6", "string7");
const str = 0;
for (let i = 0; i < files.length; i++) {
const contractPath = path.resolve('/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/','contracts',files[i]);
console.log(files[0]);
const contractCode2 = fs.readFileSync(contractPath, "utf8");
let lines = contractCode2.split(/\r\n|\n/);
for(var line = 0; line < lines.length-1; line++){
keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0) ? lines[line] : false);
ctr++;
console.log("ctr=" + ctr+ "line =" + line + " --> "+ keyWordStr[ctr]);
}//for (var...)
}//for(let..)
}//try
catch(error) {
console.log(error)
}
callback()
}
Please tell me the difference between:
lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0)`
lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr]) >= 0
Actually I am trying to look for some strings which are not in my file:"I am trying to retrieve the lines related to the keywords i.e. “string1”, and “string2” and so on which are not in my file ."I don’t know what is the meaning of:
(lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0)
I am new. I copied the code. I want if the lines array’s index at line contains the keyWord[0] i.e. “string1”. Should I change search line to:
keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] == 0) ? lines[line] : false);
Does “==0” means equal or “false”?
Somebody please guide me.
Zulfi.