Problem with understanding: (lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0)

Hi,
I developed the following code by google search and by help of the people on this forum:

var assert = require('assert');
     const path = require("path");
     const fs = require("fs");
//const  F5 = artifacts.require("F5")
//const ST5= artifacts.require("ST5")

module.exports = async function(callback) {
try {
     var ctr =0;
     const keyWordStr = [];
     const files = new Array("A1.sol");
     const keyWords = new Array("string1",  "string2", "string3","string4", "string5", "string6", "string7");
     const str = 0;
     for (let i = 0; i < files.length; i++) {   
        const contractPath = path.resolve('/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/','contracts',files[i]);
        console.log(files[0]);
        const contractCode2 = fs.readFileSync(contractPath, "utf8");
        let lines =   contractCode2.split(/\r\n|\n/); 
        for(var line = 0; line < lines.length-1; line++){
           keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0) ? lines[line] : false);
           ctr++;
           console.log("ctr=" + ctr+ "line =" + line + " --> "+ keyWordStr[ctr]);
        }//for (var...)   
       }//for(let..)     
}//try
  catch(error) {
    console.log(error)
  }

  callback()
}

Please tell me the difference between:

lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0)` 
lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr]) >= 0

Actually I am trying to look for some strings which are not in my file:"I am trying to retrieve the lines related to the keywords i.e. “string1”, and “string2” and so on which are not in my file ."I don’t know what is the meaning of:
(lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0)
I am new. I copied the code. I want if the lines array’s index at line contains the keyWord[0] i.e. “string1”. Should I change search line to:
keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] == 0) ? lines[line] : false);

Does “==0” means equal or “false”?
Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.