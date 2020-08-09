Problem with translation with wordpress site

l
I started to translate to English and the links:
on the english version doesn"t work.
That appears:
l
I started to translate to English and the links:
Hi v_miteva, welcome to the forums!
I’m not sure what your issue is.Could you describe what the second screenshot show?
(The image message is “page doesn’t seem to exist”.)
It happens when i clicked to the links on the first image. Everything is fine with the original version, but when i ssitched to the translated one that appears
Not sure I understand?
The images are screenshots of what happens.
When you click a translated link, the page is missing?
We need to see some code, could you post the code for the translated links that doesn’t work?
I guess the translated links should go to translated pages. Are the URLs pointing to those pages correct?
Silly question, maybe, but if you used a translation app, are you sure it hasn’t also translated the URLs?
What are you using to do the translating?
WPML plugin
Have you checked that you meet all of the minimum requirements for WPML? Since it’s a paid-for plug-in you would probably be best going straight to WPML for support.