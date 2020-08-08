Problem with translation with wordpress site

l
I started to translate to English and the links:
on the english version doesn"t work.
That appears:
Hi v_miteva, welcome to the forums!
I’m not sure what your issue is.Could you describe what the second screenshot show?
(The image message is “page doesn’t seem to exist”.)
It happens when i clicked to the links on the first image. Everything is fine with the original version, but when i ssitched to the translated one that appears
Not sure I understand?
The images are screenshots of what happens.
When you click a translated link, the page is missing?
We need to see some code, could you post the code for the translated links that doesn’t work?
I guess the translated links should go to translated pages. Are the URLs pointing to those pages correct?