Problem with: Target[i].setAttribute("option",

Can anyone help
I want to change
<option> tag value .
But I am missing the mark , here’s my code…
Sorry couldn’t get
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script>
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => {
alert("DOM ready! Hit F12 to Open DevTools");
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
<h3>Accessing HTML 'option' of a DOM element in JavaScript .</h3>
<p>
<a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_blank"></a>1 Visit W3Schools.com _blank</a>
<br>
<a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_top"></a>2 Visit W3Schools.com _top</a>
<br>
<a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_self"></a>3 Visit W3Schools.com _self</a>
</p>
<p>
<!-- EXAMPLE: <form name="Arduino"> --> <!-- rgb(250,240,255) -->
<select style="width:200px; font:14px Arial Black; color:rgb(0,0,0); background-color:rgb(214,226,255);" name="menu" onchange="window.open(this.value); window.location.reload();">
<option selected="0" value="">aaDaily</option>
<option value="https://www.sitepoint.com/community/categories">Categories</option>
<option value="https://www.sitepoint.com/community/faq">FAQ</option>
</select>
</p>
<button onclick="ATargetHtml()">
Get and change the html for DOM element
</button>
<br><br>
<script>
function ATargetHtml() {
// Declare Target inside the function to guarantee that the list of links is up to date
let Target = document.getElementsByTagName('OPTION');
console.log(" let Target = document.getElementsByTagName('OPTION');")
for (var i = 0; i < Target.length; i++) {
// Show the current target element in the console
console.log("Target = ", Target<i>);
// Replaced "i" with "Target<i>"
if (Target<i>.hasAttribute("option")) {
Target<i>.setAttribute("option", "value=http://vmars.us");
}
}
}
</script>
</body>
</html>