Problem with: Target[i].setAttribute("option",

vmars316: vmars316: // Replaced "i" with "Target<i>"

You need square brackets for an array.

Target[i]

vmars316: vmars316: hasAttribute("option"

An option isn’t an attribute? Were you looking for the value attribute instead?

e.g.

if (Target[i].hasAttribute("value")) { Target[i].setAttribute("value", "http://vmars.us"); }

That will change all the values in the options.

You will still need to call the function when the page has loaded otherwise it does nothing.

ATargetHtml();

Full Code:

function ATargetHtml() { // Declare Target inside the function to guarantee that the list of links is up to date let Target = document.getElementsByTagName("OPTION"); for (var i = 0; i < Target.length; i++) { // Show the current target element in the console console.log("Target = " + Target[i]); if (Target[i].hasAttribute("value")) { Target[i].setAttribute("value", "http://vmars.us"); } } } ATargetHtml();

Also the inline onchange event should really be in the js also rather than mixed in with the html.

I’m not really sure what you are doing with all that though