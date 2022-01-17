Problem with: Target[i].setAttribute("option",

All sorts going on. I wouldn’t use br tags, inline styling or paragraphs as containers.

If you need to space things out or display content in block format, then a combination of css and the correct html is a better way to go.

For example you have 3 numbered anchor links inside a paragraph and you are using br to display them in block format. An ordered list I think would be better.

Finally codepen’s html section, as far as I know, is body content only. No doctype, head etc. just content.

This could well be improved on, but here is a cleaned up version of your code.

<h3>Accessing HTML 'option' of a DOM element in JavaScript .</h3> <ol> <li> <a href="https://www.sitepoint.com/community/categories" target="_blank">https://www.sitepoint.com/community/categories _blank</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://www.sitepoint.com/community/categories" target="_top">https://www.sitepoint.com/community/categories _top</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://www.sitepoint.com/community/categories" target="_self">https://www.sitepoint.com/community/categories _self</a> </li> </ol> <div> <select class='sitepoint-options' name="sitepoint-options" onchange="window.open(this.value); window.location.reload();"> <option selected value=''>aaDaily</option> <option value="https://www.sitepoint.com/community/categories">Categories</option> <option value="https://www.sitepoint.com/community/faq">FAQ</option> </select> </div> <button onclick="changeHtml(event)">Get and change the html for DOM element</button> <script> function changeHtml(event) { const options = document.querySelectorAll('.sitepoint-options option') for (let i = 0, len = options.length; i < len; i++) { if (options[i].value !== '') { options[i].value = 'http://vmars.us' } console.log(options[i]) } } </script>

codepen here

