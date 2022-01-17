Problem with: Target[i].setAttribute("option",

Thanks guys ,

I moved function into [head] & run function via [button] .

Sill having probs , , so I’ll try put code here.

I replaced console.log s with alert .

When I run code alert shows

3 of these Target = [object HTMLOptionElement]

1 of this Target = undefined

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { alert("DOM ready! Hit F12 to Open DevTools"); }); function ATargetHtml() { // Dec lare Target inside the function to guarantee that the list of links is up to date let Target = document.getElementsByTagName("OPTION"); for (var i = 0; i < Target.length; i++) { // Show the current target element in the console alert("Target = " + Target[i]); if (Target[i].hasAttribute("value")) { Target[i].setAttribute("value", "http://vmars.us"); } } alert("Target = " + Target.length[i]); }

I wasn’t able to put whole code here because

```` ``` didn’t work

and 3 spaces didn’t work either

https://codepen.io/vmars316/pen/rNLPXvr

So my ? is how to fix ‘Target’ so that is is not ‘undefined’ ?

Thanks