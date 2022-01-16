Problem with: Target[i].setAttribute("option",

JavaScript
#1

Can anyone help
I want to change <option> tag value .
But I am missing the mark , here’s my code…
Sorry couldn’t get working:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script>
  document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => {
    alert("DOM ready!    Hit F12   to Open DevTools");
  });
</script>
</head>

<body>
	<h3>Accessing HTML 'option' of a DOM element in JavaScript .</h3>
<p>
<a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_blank"></a>1 Visit W3Schools.com _blank</a>
<br>
<a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_top"></a>2 Visit W3Schools.com _top</a>
<br>
<a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_self"></a>3 Visit W3Schools.com _self</a>
</p>
<p>
<!-- EXAMPLE: <form name="Arduino"> -->   <!-- rgb(250,240,255) -->
<select style="width:200px; font:14px Arial Black; color:rgb(0,0,0); background-color:rgb(214,226,255);" name="menu" onchange="window.open(this.value); window.location.reload();">
  <option selected="0" value="">aaDaily</option>
<option value="https://www.sitepoint.com/community/categories">Categories</option>
<option value="https://www.sitepoint.com/community/faq">FAQ</option>
</select>
</p>

	<button onclick="ATargetHtml()">
		Get and change the html for DOM element
	</button>
	<br><br>

<script>
  function ATargetHtml() {
    // Declare Target inside the function to guarantee that the list of links is up to date
    let Target = document.getElementsByTagName('OPTION');
    console.log(" let Target = document.getElementsByTagName('OPTION');")
    for (var i = 0; i < Target.length; i++) {
      // Show the current target element in the console
      console.log("Target = ", Target<i>);
      // Replaced "i" with "Target<i>"
      if (Target<i>.hasAttribute("option")) {
        Target<i>.setAttribute("option", "value=http://vmars.us");
      }
    }
  }
</script>
</body>
</html>
#2

You have stray closing </a> tags in your links. (I haven’t looked further than that.)