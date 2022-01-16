Problem with: Target[i].setAttribute("option",

Can anyone help

I want to change <option> tag value .

But I am missing the mark , here’s my code…

Sorry couldn’t get working:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <script> document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { alert("DOM ready! Hit F12 to Open DevTools"); }); </script> </head> <body> <h3>Accessing HTML 'option' of a DOM element in JavaScript .</h3> <p> <a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_blank"></a>1 Visit W3Schools.com _blank</a> <br> <a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_top"></a>2 Visit W3Schools.com _top</a> <br> <a href="https://www.w3schools.com" target="_self"></a>3 Visit W3Schools.com _self</a> </p> <p> <!-- EXAMPLE: <form name="Arduino"> --> <!-- rgb(250,240,255) --> <select style="width:200px; font:14px Arial Black; color:rgb(0,0,0); background-color:rgb(214,226,255);" name="menu" onchange="window.open(this.value); window.location.reload();"> <option selected="0" value="">aaDaily</option> <option value="https://www.sitepoint.com/community/categories">Categories</option> <option value="https://www.sitepoint.com/community/faq">FAQ</option> </select> </p> <button onclick="ATargetHtml()"> Get and change the html for DOM element </button> <br><br> <script> function ATargetHtml() { // Declare Target inside the function to guarantee that the list of links is up to date let Target = document.getElementsByTagName('OPTION'); console.log(" let Target = document.getElementsByTagName('OPTION');") for (var i = 0; i < Target.length; i++) { // Show the current target element in the console console.log("Target = ", Target<i>); // Replaced "i" with "Target<i>" if (Target<i>.hasAttribute("option")) { Target<i>.setAttribute("option", "value=http://vmars.us"); } } } </script> </body> </html>