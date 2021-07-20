Problem with syntax in PHP str_replace

Hi I am trying out some code from the internet for a secure login, one of the functions seems to contain a syntax error in a line that reads -
$url = str_replace("'", ''', $url);
The whole function is -
function esc_url($url) {
if ('' == $url) {
return $url;
}
$url = preg_replace('|[^a-z0-9-~+_.?#=!&;,/:%@$\|*\'()\\x80-\\xff]|i', '', $url);
$strip = array('%0d', '%0a', '%0D', '%0A');
$url = (string) $url;
$count = 1;
while ($count) {
$url = str_replace($strip, '', $url, $count);
}
$url = str_replace(';//', '://', $url);
$url = htmlentities($url);
$url = str_replace('&', '&', $url);
$url = str_replace("'", ''', $url);
if ($url[0] !== '/') {
// We're only interested in relative links from $_SERVER['PHP_SELF']
return '';
} else {
return $url;
}
}
I have to admit I don’t yet understand the full code, but there is definitely a syntax error in the line mentioned. If I can sort that out I can continue with my understanding and learning - thanks guys