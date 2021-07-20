Problem with syntax in PHP str_replace

Hi I am trying out some code from the internet for a secure login, one of the functions seems to contain a syntax error in a line that reads -

$url = str_replace("'", ''', $url);

The whole function is -

function esc_url($url) {
 
    if ('' == $url) {
        return $url;
    }
 
    $url = preg_replace('|[^a-z0-9-~+_.?#=!&;,/:%@$\|*\'()\\x80-\\xff]|i', '', $url);
 
    $strip = array('%0d', '%0a', '%0D', '%0A');
    $url = (string) $url;
 
    $count = 1;
    while ($count) {
        $url = str_replace($strip, '', $url, $count);
    }
 
    $url = str_replace(';//', '://', $url);
 
    $url = htmlentities($url);
 
    $url = str_replace('&amp;', '&', $url);
	
    $url = str_replace("'", ''', $url);
 
    if ($url[0] !== '/') {
        // We're only interested in relative links from $_SERVER['PHP_SELF']
        return '';
    } else {
        return $url;
    }
}

I have to admit I don’t yet understand the full code, but there is definitely a syntax error in the line mentioned. If I can sort that out I can continue with my understanding and learning - thanks guys